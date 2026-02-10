Singapore’s median household income is now at S$12,446, but not all boats have risen

SINGAPORE: The median monthly income among Singapore resident households has gone up by 7.7% year-on-year, from S$11,558 in 2024 to S$12,446 in 2025, the first time the $12,000 threshold has been breached. But the fringe minority have spoken up again — this time to say that their wages have been stagnant.

Also, based on data in the Key Household Income Trends 2025 paper by the Singapore Department of Statistics released on Monday (Feb 9), the median monthly household income per household member increased by 7.5% from S$3,837 in 2024 to S$4,160 in 2025.

“For many Singaporean workers and households, wage growth has outpaced inflation. Importantly, wage growth has been strongest for lower-income workers, faster than for those in the middle or at the top,” said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a video after the data was published.

@lawrencewongst (Part 1/2) The @Ministry of Finance has released an Occasional Paper on income growth, inequality and social mobility trends over the past decade. The findings are encouraging and show that we have made good progress — with broad-based wage increases and a continued narrowing of the income gap. I share some of my key takeaways in this video. (PMO Video) ♬ original sound – Lawrence Wong – Lawrence Wong

He pointed out that over the past decade, real wages across all income levels have gone up, and underlined that the income gap has continued to narrow.

The Finance Ministry said on Feb 9 that Singapore’s wealth inequality is higher than income inequality, but is comparable to that of other advanced economies.

“Income inequality, measured both before and after taxes and transfers, has declined,” the ministry added.

@lawrencewongst (Part 2/2) Encouraging signs on income growth, inequality & social mobility. Here’s what the latest data shows and why it matters. @Ministry of Finance ♬ original sound – Lawrence Wong – Lawrence Wong

And while the Prime Minister said that overall, the data gives an encouraging picture, he cautioned against complacency, saying that Singapore is beginning to see signs of slowing social mobility as its economy matures.

He acknowledged as well the anxieties many Singaporeans feel when it comes to the cost of living and economic uncertainties.

“Amid new headwinds, keeping Singapore moving in the right direction will require more effort and a willingness to adapt and do things differently,” said PM Wong.

Many commenters online have thanked the Prime Minister for the overall economic picture he shared in the video. However, there were others who had questions for him, as their reality had not been quite as encouraging.

“Sir, my salary increment in 2025 was $53, despite the company doing well, despite my good performance. I was told that I scored the 2nd highest in terms of rating. How was this possible?” a Facebook user wrote, adding that while he’s grateful to be employed, he believes “much can be done where the salary scale is concerned… For your consideration in bringing down the cost of living, please.”

“My income stopped increasing after 2008, and even reduced from 2018. I managed to get a part-time job since 2018 to try to balance my reduced salary,” added another.

“Thank you so much for the insightful data. Now compare it with housing price and transport expenses increase over the past decade as well,” a third requested.

Some commenters expressed concerns over older Singaporeans.

For example, one asked, ”What about those retirees without any income? What financial help is given for such retirees who have used up their CPF?” /TISG

