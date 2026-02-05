Singapore degree holders now earn median salary of over S$9,000, widening income gap with diploma holders

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s wage gap by education level is growing, and the numbers are hard to ignore. University degree holders earned a median monthly salary of S$9,038 in 2025, nearly 78% higher than those with diplomas and other professional qualifications, according to the Labour Force in Singapore 2025 report released by the Ministry of Manpower on Jan 29, 2026.

The broader picture shows steady wage growth across the board. The national median salary for resident employees rose to S$5,775 in 2025. Degree holders, however, continued to pull ahead, up from S$8,656 the year before, Vulcan Post reports.

Graduates typically start with a median gross income of S$4,680. By their mid to late 30s, that figure doubles. Median annual earnings then cross S$100,000 and stay around that level through the 40s and 50s. Even as incomes approach retirement, more than half of degree holders still earn six figures.

Diploma holders do not see the same curve. The earnings difference persists through most working years, shaping lifestyles, savings, and long-term security. If current trends hold, university graduates could be the first group to pass the S$10,000 median monthly mark by around 2030. By then, they may earn about S$4,000 more per month than diploma holders.

Degree holders would also make up roughly half of Singapore’s resident labour force, up from about 45% today. This matters because the divide affects a large share of society. One group earns close to twice as much as another, often doing so for decades.

On one level, the pattern is familiar. Higher education still brings higher pay. Skills, credentials, and experience continue to matter in a tight labour market. On another level, the scale of the difference raises questions. A widening income gap can shape expectations, strain social mobility, and change how Singaporeans see opportunity. The government has already said that creating good jobs for everyone may become harder in the years ahead.

For now, the data suggest that, despite stories of famous dropouts, structured education remains the most reliable path to higher earnings in Singapore, according to the Ministry of Manpower data cited by Vulcan Post.

