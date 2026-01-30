Singapore salaries in 2026: 243 roles now start at S$100,000—recruitment firm Michael Page salary guide shows

SINGAPORE: Singapore now has at least 243 roles across 13 sectors that pay a minimum of S$100,000 a year. That is the key takeaway from the Michael Page Salary Guide Singapore 2026, published on 26 Jan 2026, Vulcan Post reports.

The data comes from PageGroup’s recruitment arm, Michael Page, which tracks pay trends for mid- to senior-level roles. The guide lists over 400 positions, with salary bands showing minimum, median, and maximum pay. This report focuses on jobs where the starting salary alone already hits six figures, or about S$8,300 a month. That matters at a time when many Singaporeans feel stuck between rising costs and modest wage growth.

According to Michael Page, salaries are holding steady, but hiring has slowed. Time-to-hire has grown by 5 to 10 per cent compared with 2024, as firms take longer to commit. Michael Page Singapore Senior Managing Director Nilay Khandelwal said: “Singapore’s consistent policy environment and strong business fundamentals continue to foster confidence and attract investment.” Still, caution is the mood across most sectors.

Where the biggest salaries sit

Legal roles top the list. General Counsel and Heads of Legal now start at S$300,000, with partners reaching up to S$800,000, based on the guide. Compliance and risk leaders also command strong pay, often crossing S$200,000 early.

Banking and financial services remain close behind. Senior investment roles, private banking directors, and corporate banking leaders often begin at S$180,000 to S$250,000, with upside far higher for top performers.

Technology continues its steady climb. Roles tied to data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud systems show solid six-figure entry points. Heads of Gen-AI start from S$225,000, while experienced data leaders and IT directors earn S$200,000. Even mid-level tech specialists, such as developers and security architects, are now earning S$140,000 or more at the entry level.

Digital, marketing, and product roles are also paying more. Product heads, digital directors, and senior marketing leaders now sit comfortably above S$200,000, reflecting the push for growth and customer retention.

Healthcare, engineering, and manufacturing exhibit different patterns. Senior leaders earn well, but the pay curve is flatter below the top. Plant managers, engineering managers, and quality leads still reach six figures, but gains slow after that.

Why this matters now

The guide lands at a moment of mixed signals. Real incomes are growing. Yet, global risks have made employers more cautious. This gap explains why job moves still pay better than annual raises.

Michael Page estimates that professionals who switch roles can see a 10-15 per cent pay increase. That is around two to three times the average annual increment, according to recent salary surveys.

For someone already earning near the median income of S$70,000, that jump could be enough to cross into six figures. The message is that growth is possible, but it often requires a move.

Not all six-figure jobs look the same

The guide also highlights wide gaps within the same role. In finance, a director-level role may start at S$200,000 but can exceed S$330,000.

In sales, enterprise sales directors can range from S$240,000 to S$550,000, driven by performance.

This spread shows how pay is tied to scope, risk, and results. It also explains why titles alone do not tell the full story. Experience, team size, and business impact still matter more than labels.

A cautious but open market

Despite slower hiring, the data does not point to a freeze. Instead, it shows a selective market. Firms are still hiring for roles they see as critical. They are just taking longer to decide.

For Singaporeans planning a career shift, this means patience matters as much as skill. The roles are there. The money is real. The path, though, is narrower, as Vulcan Post reported, depending on your field, “there seems to be quite a few paths to achieve that in 2026”.

The six-figure club is no longer rare. But getting in now takes timing, proof, and restraint.