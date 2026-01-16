// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 16, 2026
30.8 C
Singapore
HDB flats
Depositphotos/tang90246
Property
Less than 1 min.Read

Singapore’s 2025 home sales reach multi-year high despite December slowdown

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: New home sales in Singapore hit their highest level in years in 2025, despite only 197 new private homes being sold in December, according to figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (Jan 15).

According to calculations from Bloomberg, more than 10,700 units were sold in 2025, well above the 6,469 units transacted in 2024. This was the highest annual total since 2021, when pandemic-driven demand lifted sales to 13,027 homes.

Singapore authorities have been trying to cool the property market, including raising stamp duties on foreign buyers in 2023 and tightening curbs last year to deter buyers from flipping units for a quick profit, but demand has held up due to demands from local buyers, wealthy immigrants and lower borrowing costs.

Based on preliminary estimates earlier this month, home prices in the city-state rose 3.4% last year, the smallest annual price increase since 2020. URA will be releasing full statistics for the fourth quarter of 2025 on Jan 23. 

See also  Savills Research: Residential property demand moderated by cooling measures

For 2026, analysts expect sales to moderate, with CBRE forecasting 7,500 to 8,500 units and Knight Frank projecting 8,000 to 10,000. /TISG

Read also: Million-dollar HDB resale flats rise nearly 50% to over 1,500 in 2025

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

