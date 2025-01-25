SG Politics

Singaporeans impressed with WP’s Sengkang MPs’ on-the-ground work

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 25, 2025

SINGAPORE: When a local Reddit user asked others on the platform what they thought of the performance of the Workers’ Party (WP) Members of Parliament so far, a number of commenters praised the party’s Sengkang MPs, noting how present they are on the ground.

In a r/Singapore post on Friday (Jan 24), one Redditor pointed out some of the policies the WP has called for that they claimed “eventually influenced Singapore’s policymaking,” such as additional paternal leave, flexible working arrangements, and minimum wage.

“Do you think the WP has performed well this term despite these constraints? Which of their proposed policies do you feel has made the greatest impact?” the post author asked.

Read also: Pritam Singh gives ‘election speech’ at WP Members’ Forum, warns of ‘real risk of wipeout’ of elected opposition MPs

By far, however, the most upvoted comments have been about how the Sengkang MPs have done in the wards they represent.

See also  Woman wants to know if it’s worth being a stay-at-home-mum when husband only takes home $2.3K a month

“There’s an aspect to judging their performance that wasn’t included, which I think is important: their actual presence in their wards,” a commenter wrote, adding that the three Sengkang MPs, Louis Chua, He Ting Ru, and Jamus Lim, hold in-person town halls regularly.

But what they found “amazing” is that the MPs could answer specific questions related to requests for minor specific improvements at the block level, recall case requests and explain limitations right then and there.

The commenter added, “That is how involved they are on the ground.”

“If you’re in Sengkang, you know how much work they put in; they have consistent with the meet-the-residents session under the block till late night,” another chimed in, noting that the MPs do so despite not having “an actual office.”

Another agreed, saying the team “really does put in the hours.”

When a Reddit user wrote that they bumped into Assoc Prof Lim on a Saturday morning, adding that he checks on estates every few months, another disagreed, saying the MP does so every week.

See also  Leon Perera: Since Singapore is biggest user of bottled water in the world, why can't we have more water coolers & water dispensers?

“They have weekly estate walks, weekly MPS, weekly house visits- the knock on door thing. And since the very beginning, it has not been done once every 5 years. It’s just that the estate is big, so they can’t come to your particular HDB unit every week, but SO MUCH work is done,” the commenter added before saluting the three WP MPs for their “Pure SG gold work ethics.”

Another commenter replied that he sees Mr Chua at Rivervale Plaza “often” as well. /TISG

Read also: Sylvia Lim says she’s ‘very proud’ of first-term Sengkang MPs

