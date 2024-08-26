SINGAPORE: In a social media post over the weekend, Workers’ Party chair Sylvia Lim wrote about how proud she is of the three Members of Parliament from Sengkang GRC, posting a photo of He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, and Jamus Lim at the Colours in the Park.

“I’m very proud of our Sengkang MPs. For their first term, they have shown their ability to make important contributions to Parliament and care for their residents. At today’s Colours In the Park, we seniors lent our voices to them too. #NationalDay #SengkangGRC #TeamWP,” wrote Ms Lim over Instagram on Aug 24.

The art festival, part of the WP Sengkang team’s National Day celebrations, was held this year on Aug 24 at Sengkang Sculpture Park.

Ms Lim, who has chaired the WP since 2003, was joined at Colours in the Park by other party heavyweights: WP chief Pritam Singh, WP vice chair Faisal Manap, their fellow Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam, and Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan.

Photos posted by Mr Singh showed that he, Ms Lim, and the other MPs even joined the Sengkang MPs in a song number.

Ms He responded to Ms Lim’s IG post: “Thank you for joining us and lending us your voices.” Mr Singh, the Leader of the Opposition, also commented on Ms Lim’s post that read “💪🏽🔨.”

Mr Chua also posted a short video clip of children singing “Not Alone,” calling it the “best rendition” of the song so far.

Indeed, the Sengkang MPs have come far since they were introduced to the newly-created constituency during the campaign period for the General Election in 2020.

It was the first time the public got to know Mr Chua, an equity research analyst, and Assoc Prof Lim, an economist and educator. Ms He had made her political debut in Marine Parade GRC in the 2015 election.

The WP slate went on to narrowly defeat the PAP team at Sengkang, which came as a surprise to many since it had been filled with three heavyweights: NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, former Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin.

Nevertheless, the MPs at Sengkang have faced considerable problems. Raeesah Khan, who made her debut alongside Mr Chua and Assoc Prof Lim, gave up her seat and resigned amid a political scandal in late 2021 after it was revealed that she had lied in Parliament more than once.

This meant that the remaining MPs had to take on her responsibilities and overcome the challenges posed by the controversy. /TISG

