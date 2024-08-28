SINGAPORE: Starting today, Aug 28, Singapore learners can use their SkillsFuture credits to access over 30,000 new courses on Udemy and Coursera.

This initiative allows individuals to offset the cost of a 12-month subscription to both platforms, providing access to courses including artificial intelligence (AI), business management, and data science.

According to The Straits Times, Coursera’s subscription allows learners to explore over 7,700 courses, 2,500 guided projects, and 130 professional certificates. Meanwhile, Udemy’s subscription offers access to 27,000 online courses.

Singaporeans aged 25 and above can use their SkillsFuture opening credit of S$500 and the one-off top-up of S$500 given in 2020 to cover these subscription fees. The subscriptions can be claimed through the MySkillsFuture portal.

Enrollment for Coursera courses begins today, Aug 28, and ends on Sept 25, as enrolment periods open every quarter. Coursera does not limit the number of registrations or enrolments.

For Udemy, registrations are open until Sept 15 and will open each quarter. Access to Udemy courses is available year-round once accounts are activated.

Raghav Gupta, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific at Coursera, noted that the platform has over a million Singapore-based learners.

He highlighted a record enrolment in generative AI (GenAI) courses in 2024 and expressed hope that using SkillsFuture credits would further drive adoption in Singapore.

According to Coursera’s annual global skills report, Singapore-based users rank 12th worldwide and second in the Asia-Pacific region for skills proficiency. This ranking reflects performance in business, technology, and data science.

Singapore learners are ranked 11th globally in business and technology skills and 15th in data science skills. Top skills in Singapore include blockchain, epidemiology, fintech, investment management, and resilience.

Mr Gupta noted that enrolment for GenAI courses rose 815 per cent YoY in 2024, with Singapore learners ranking in the top 10 globally and leading Southeast Asia.

Millennials comprise 65 per cent of these enrolments, with Generation X at 24 per cent and Generation Z at 8 per cent. Mr Gupta linked this trend to Singapore’s goal of advancing AI capabilities under the Government’s National AI Strategy 2.0.

In addition to AI, Singapore learners also focused on learning financial skills in 2024, with four of the top ten skills gained through Coursera courses being finance-related.

Mr Gupta said that skills in digital and green economies are a major growth area for Singaporean learners.

In 2024, enrolment for professional certificates grew by 57 per cent YoY, with the top three certifications focusing on digital skills like data analytics and cybersecurity.

He also shared that learners in Asia-Pacific reported a 20 per cent increase in salaries due to the skills and credentials gained through these courses.

In addition, 34 per cent of learners in the region felt more confident in job interviews or secured interviews due to their new qualifications.

Mr Gupta hopes that allowing learners to use credits for courses will make learning more accessible and available. He mentioned that Coursera expects enrolment to rise as financial blockers are removed.

On Aug 6, Udemy announced a partnership with Republic Polytechnic to offer a subscription for courses in business, professional, and technical skills.

Udemy President and CEO Greg Brown said the collaboration supports their mission to make learning available to everyone, helping people unlock their potential and create new opportunities for themselves and others. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos