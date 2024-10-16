SINGAPORE: After an email was received saying there was a bomb on board an Air India Express flight en route to Singapore on Tuesday night (Oct 15), two fighter jets sprung into action.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen wrote in a Facebook post that two RSAF F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas. The aircraft then landed safely at Changi Airport at around 10:04 pm.

“Once on the ground, the plane was handed to the airport police,” added Dr Ng.

Fortunately, no threat items were found on board the aircraft, the police said after carrying out a security check.

“The police take security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally cause public alarm,” it said in a statement.

The Defense Minister added that Singapore’s Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were also activated after the email was received.

“Many thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our SAF and Home Team that keep us safe in our homes, even when threats exist around us,” he wrote.

It was the third time in two days that a threat against an Air India plane had been received.

Singaporeans commenting on the news reports about the mobilized fighter jets applauded Singapore’s “airmen for protecting our skies!”

Others who had heard the jets also shared their experiences.

“I live in Bukit Batok, and I heard the jets and thought nothing of them. Heartening to know today that our RSAF was on a mission. Bravo,” one woman commented on Dr Ng’s Facebook post.

A Punggol resident noted, “Taking off at odd hours means something is seriously wrong in the airspace.”

A number of commenters said that they heard the jets go out at around 9 pm and then return around 10:30 pm, which some thought was only a training exercise.

“Little did I know it’s an actual bomb threat. Good job to RSAF, I really appreciate it,” wrote one.

“I was wondering why the fighter jets were flying at that time of the night over Serangoon. They sounded like they were in a hurry,” observed another.

“Just flew overhead before taking a shower. Then, I realized it could have been a training. Normally, SAF doesn’t fly at night,” one shared.

On Reddit, one netizen expressed sympathy for the people on board the flight, saying it must have been terrifying the bomb threat must have been. /TISG

