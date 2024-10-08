SINGAPORE: After a resident in Sengkang complained about the loud noises jet fighters made overhead, many others on social media rose to defend the air force.

On Xiao Hong Shu, widely considered “China’s answer to Instagram,” a platform user expressed unhappiness at the situation. The post author, a man who works from home, is a newcomer to the area.

He wrote that in a span of half an hour, he heard the “very noisy” fighter jets five or six times. Unfortunately, this has disrupted his work habits, and he said they would disallow him from attending online meetings.

To illustrate his point, he posted a short video clip that showed how noisy the planes are.

Additionally, renovation works from a neighbourhood unit worsen the noise levels to which the man is exposed. “What’s going on… is this a real-life version of PUBG: Battlegrounds?” the man wrote.

Perhaps seeking others who can sympathize with his problems, he asked if others feel the same way.

A number of commenters who live nearby said yes, with some acknowledging they also suffer from loud noises. Others said they’ve gotten used to the disruptive noises by now.

When Must Share News reported on the Sengkang residents’ problems with the loud fighter jets, many commenters took the opportunity to express how proud they are of Singapore’s defence forces.

One woman who says she manages a canteen at the air base said the loud fighter jet sounds are like music to her ears, “especially knowing they practice hard to fly high for Singapore.”

Another said it’s part of the deal living in the area and suggested that the Xiao Hong Shu user could move to another location altogether.

A commenter said that if the post author does not want planes flying overhead, they should not live there, adding that the Air Force cannot be expected to change the flight path it uses for anyone.

“Like many, my folks live in Hougang, and we’ve ALWAYS heard the aeroplanes. Taking my kid to kindergarten, we would even see the planes clearly. It’s actually a pleasure. My kids like planes now,” she added.

Another commenter in Punggol said they sometimes hear these noises before 8:00 am, but they consider this “The Sound of Freedom,” which turns “noise into music.”

“Just be proud that our air force is training hard to protect the little red dot. We have nowhere to train except on our own home island,” another chimed in. One more told him to “keep in mind the jets are there to protect you.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)