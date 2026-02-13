// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, February 13, 2026
31 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore NewsSingapore Politics
2 min.Read

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on Thursday (Feb 12), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that taxes on all tobacco products would increase by 20%, effective that day.

This is the third time in the past few years that excise duty on tobacco products has gone up. In 2018, it increased by 10%, and in 2023, by 15%.

This progressive increase has been carried out in order to discourage smoking. The Ministry of Health’s National Population Health Survey 2024 said that in 2023, 8.8% of Singapore residents smoked every day. This number fell to an all-time low of 8.4 per cent the following year.

Prior to Feb 12, each cigarette cost around S$0.49. The price is now up to S$0.59 per cigarette. Each pack is now about S$2 more expensive. Additionally, the increase in tobacco tax is expected to bring in around S$150 million in additional revenue annually.

See also  ‘My lungs are definitely not ready for this’ — Pollution in Delhi is so severe that man is shocked when he arrives in SG

What Singaporeans are saying

Among the announcements PM Wong made during the Budget rollout, the increase in tobacco tax generated a lot of reactions online, with many applauding the move.

“With effect immediately is the best news of the day,” wrote a netizen.

“I am planning to quit after April, so hopefully this will really force me,” added another.

Others were also glad about the increased revenues, as it would benefit Singaporeans.

Some, however, wondered if more should be done, as the increase in the price of cigarettes may not stop people from buying and smoking them anyway.

“Doesn’t look very substantial, will people actually quit?” asked a local Reddit user.

Another wrote that there are “Too many inconsiderate smokers. At homes and at traffic junctions. Some also walk along the pathway and smoke, ignoring others.”

“More have started smoking in sheltered areas to avoid the sun. Some do it surreptitiously while others are blatant. No enforcement after all,” a commenter chimed in.

See also  Suggested ban on cigarettes in SG for people born after 2010 sparks debate amongst netizens

According to a study from the Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction, there were around 709,000 smokers in Singapore in 2024. At that point, the adult current tobacco smoking prevalence was 13.9 per cent, with the prevalence among males (22%) much higher than among females (5%).

According to the World Health Organization, raising tax on tobacco, resulting in higher prices, is the most effective way to reduce tobacco use. It is a good deterrent for young people to start smoking, as it makes tobacco products unaffordable. /TISG

Read also: Female Chinese tourist charged after allegedly bribing NEA officers who caught her smoking on Orchard Rd

 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Jamus Lim says Singapore should do more to help the poorest nations of the world

SINGAPORE: In a recent speech in Parliament, Workers’ Party...

Leon Perera: Are we Singaporeans more confident or more fearful about the future?

SINGAPORE: On the eve of the roll-out of Budget...

‘Tan who?’ Netizens wonder why ex WP chair is weighing in on Pritam Singh’s discipline case, special cadre conference

SINGAPORE: After a letter from the former Workers’ Party...

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

© The Independent Singapore

// //