Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on Thursday (Feb 12), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that taxes on all tobacco products would increase by 20%, effective that day.

This is the third time in the past few years that excise duty on tobacco products has gone up. In 2018, it increased by 10%, and in 2023, by 15%.

This progressive increase has been carried out in order to discourage smoking. The Ministry of Health’s National Population Health Survey 2024 said that in 2023, 8.8% of Singapore residents smoked every day. This number fell to an all-time low of 8.4 per cent the following year.

Prior to Feb 12, each cigarette cost around S$0.49. The price is now up to S$0.59 per cigarette. Each pack is now about S$2 more expensive. Additionally, the increase in tobacco tax is expected to bring in around S$150 million in additional revenue annually.

What Singaporeans are saying

Among the announcements PM Wong made during the Budget rollout, the increase in tobacco tax generated a lot of reactions online, with many applauding the move.

“With effect immediately is the best news of the day,” wrote a netizen.

“I am planning to quit after April, so hopefully this will really force me,” added another.

Others were also glad about the increased revenues, as it would benefit Singaporeans.

Some, however, wondered if more should be done, as the increase in the price of cigarettes may not stop people from buying and smoking them anyway.

“Doesn’t look very substantial, will people actually quit?” asked a local Reddit user.

Another wrote that there are “Too many inconsiderate smokers. At homes and at traffic junctions. Some also walk along the pathway and smoke, ignoring others.”

“More have started smoking in sheltered areas to avoid the sun. Some do it surreptitiously while others are blatant. No enforcement after all,” a commenter chimed in.

According to a study from the Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction, there were around 709,000 smokers in Singapore in 2024. At that point, the adult current tobacco smoking prevalence was 13.9 per cent, with the prevalence among males (22%) much higher than among females (5%).

According to the World Health Organization, raising tax on tobacco, resulting in higher prices, is the most effective way to reduce tobacco use. It is a good deterrent for young people to start smoking, as it makes tobacco products unaffordable. /TISG

