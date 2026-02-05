// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, February 5, 2026
31 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik / wirestock (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Female Chinese tourist charged after allegedly bribing NEA officers who caught her smoking on Orchard Rd

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement on Wednesday (Feb 4) that a female Chinese national had been charged in court due to an incident of alleged bribery.

The woman in question is 38-year-old Lin Qin (林琴), who was in Singapore last year on a social visit pass.

On September 30, 2025, Lin allegedly offered a bribe to two National Environment Agency (NEA) enforcement officers, Koh Jun Song and Wai Mei Ying. She offered the two officers S$120 after she got caught smoking in a non-designated area near Lucky Plaza along Orchard Road.

Lin wanted the officers to turn a blind eye to her offence and not take any enforcement actions against her.

The officers rejected the bribe, and Lin’s case was then referred to the CPIB.

She now faces one charge punishable under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. An individual who is found guilty of a corruption offence under the Act may face a fine of as much as S$100,000, a jail sentence of as long as five years, or both.

See also  Razer submits twofold proposal for unified e-payment system

“Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) looks into all corruption-related complaints and reports, including anonymous ones,” the statement added.

Anyone who would like to report a complaint may do so by lodging an e-Complaint, sending an email to [email protected], calling the CPIB Duty Officer at 1800-376-0000, or writing to the CPIB Headquarters @ 2 Lengkok Bahru, S159047.

CPIB asks that, where possible, complaint reports should include where, when, and how the alleged corrupt act happened; who was involved and what their roles were; and what the bribe given was and the favour shown.

“Under the law, the identity of the person making the report will be kept confidential, except when the court finds that the person has made a false statement in his corruption complaint. Complainants may also choose not to reveal their personal details when lodging a corruption complaint,” CPIB added.

In Singapore, the amount of money offered in a bribery incident does not really matter, as the Government takes the zero-tolerance approach very seriously indeed.

See also  Distracted biker faces jail for death of elderly jogger

In 2024, a 33-year-old man from Myanmar was sentenced to 12 days in jail after he tried to bribe an NEA officer who had caught him littering. He offered her S$10, and she told him to keep his money. He later pleaded guilty to one charge under the Prevention of Corruption Act. /TISG

Read also: 2 ex-Sembcorp Marine executives, including CEO, charged with bribery of Brazilian officials

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

Singapore degree holders now earn median salary of over S$9,000, widening income gap with diploma holders

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s wage gap by education level is growing,...
Singapore News

First JB–Singapore RTS train pulls into Woodlands for demonstration

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore degree holders now earn median salary of over S$9,000, widening income gap with diploma holders

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s wage gap by education level is growing,...

First JB–Singapore RTS train pulls into Woodlands for demonstration

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a...

Singaporeans agree with Manpower Minister that public spaces are for everyone, but say public decorum is needed when domestic workers gather together

SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Wednesday (February 4), Minister for...

Worker’s Party disciplinary panel seeks member input on Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: Members of the Workers’ Party have been invited...

Business

Singapore degree holders now earn median salary of over S$9,000, widening income gap with diploma holders

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s wage gap by education level is growing,...

Singapore auction volume hit 4-year high as banks auction more homes

SINGAPORE: Singapore properties put up for auction by banks...

‘If I could turn back time, I’d force him to quit his job’ — Wife says after her 32-year-old husband dies suddenly from years...

CHINA: A 32-year-old Chinese computer programmer died suddenly after...

Same raise for everyone? What ‘peanut butter’ pay increases mean for workers

SINGAPORE: Top-performing employees may have less to celebrate this...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //