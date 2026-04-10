Singaporean warns Gen Z employees may be sabotaging their own career growth

SINGAPORE: It’s widely known that Gen-Z employees value work-life balance. They love setting boundaries between their career and personal life and are undoubtedly much braver about saying “no” to tasks that fall outside their job description.

However, one Singaporean recently pointed out a downside to this mindset. In a post on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, they explained that when younger workers, including new graduates and scholars, “limit” themselves and “narrow their scope,” they miss valuable opportunities to develop a deeper understanding of how systems and processes truly work.

They said, “Gaining a broad, hands-on understanding is what enables individuals to think critically, make informed decisions, and become resourceful problem-solvers. Without this foundation, there is a risk of relying too heavily on second-hand information or the judgment of others.”

“Over time, this dependence can cloud one’s decision-making, especially in leadership roles where a clear and comprehensive perspective is essential. I worry that by opting out of these learning opportunities, they may unintentionally limit their long-term growth. It feels like a missed opportunity.”

They added that developing a deep, well-rounded understanding early in one’s career builds “confidence, independence, and sound judgment” and that neglecting to develop these traits early may ultimately lead to regret, as some learning opportunities are time-sensitive and cannot easily be reclaimed.

“Knowledge within organisations is not static. When experienced individuals leave or retire, much of that insight can be lost. Those who have not taken the initiative to learn may find themselves at a disadvantage later on.”

Seeking perspective, they asked others, “Why are some of them choosing to limit their roles and responsibilities instead of embracing opportunities to learn more about their organisation?”

“Can we blame people for just wanting to do what they are paid to do?”

In the comments, several netizens shared their perspectives on why some employees choose not to go above and beyond at work.

One netizen bluntly said, “Because not everyone is as ambitious as you leh. Most of us just want to finish our job, go home and sleep. At the end of the day, the company isn’t yours. Why sell your soul just to make someone else rich?”

Another argued it’s more about the reality of Singapore’s job market. “Isn’t that because they are keenly aware of the current employment climate in Singapore? They see so many of their predecessors putting in extra effort to grow into a capable leader, only to be sidelined for foreigners when leadership positions open up.”

A third commented, “Some people believe in putting in S$4000 of work a month for being paid S$4000 a month. The best case is to do less work while still getting the same pay. Doing more work while getting the same pay is considered unfair to many. Worse is when there are more hours involved in picking up these additional responsibilities.”

“Can we blame people for just wanting to do what they are paid to do? Of course, having such people in your team makes it easier to make decisions during the annual appraisal season.”

In other news, a woman took to social media to seek advice after receiving a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, who, according to her, “has a very close relationship with his parents and is the only son inheriting their family business.”

Posting on the r/sgdatingscene forum on Saturday (Mar 28), she shared that while she does love him, she is unsure how much she can adapt to his family dynamic.

Read more: ‘He’s a provider, but his parents keep me at arm’s length’: Woman hesitates marrying rich boyfriend