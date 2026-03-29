// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, March 29, 2026
30.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Relationships
3 min.Read

‘He’s a provider, but his parents keep me at arm’s length’: Woman hesitates marrying rich boyfriend

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to seek advice after receiving a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, who, according to her, “has a very close relationship with his parents and is the only son inheriting their family business.”

Posting on the r/sgdatingscene forum on Saturday (Mar 28), she shared that while she does love him, she is unsure how much she can adapt to his family dynamic. She described feeling as though “his parents keep her at arm’s length,” which has left her feeling like an outsider.

“I don’t try to cross the boundaries, but I am affected by it, as I never feel like I’m part of the family.”

She went on to share that her boyfriend is more than capable of providing for her financially. During their relationship, he has bought her a car, given her luxury bags each year, and treated her to business class flights and stays in five-star hotels.

“I don’t have to worry about anything from housing to daily expenses,” she wrote. “But all this comes at a price to sacrifice our time for him to focus on his business and family.”

Still on the fence, she asked other Singaporeans if they would accept the proposal if they were in her shoes.

“Money is not everything. Lifelong happiness matters more.”

Reactions in the comments were divided, reflecting very different views on what matters most in a relationship. Some said they would say yes without much hesitation, believing that love and long-term commitment should outweigh the challenges that come with complicated family ties.

“I would accept his proposal if I were you. When we genuinely love the person, it’s a no-brainer that we will choose each other, regardless of someone’s wealth. Family conditions can be improved with meaningful connections over extended periods of time. You won’t have to face his family every day,” one said.

Others, however, felt the situation was a red flag and encouraged her to walk away. They said they would not want to be part of a setup where they might always feel like an outsider or have to constantly navigate a difficult family dynamic, even if the relationship itself seemed strong.

“If it were me, probably not; that’s not the kind of life I want. I would be so uneasy living a life indebted to someone, even if that someone were your husband. Yes, it is an easy life, but it is not a ‘free’ life. Your life is only as good as their benevolence. If one day they change as a person, when things are difficult, when you are more burdensome, are you someone they truly love, or are you just a toy they have right now?” another wrote.

A few also encouraged her to take a step back and reflect on her feelings. “Ask yourself if you really love him or love his money. If you love his money, then just settle for him. But likely you’re gonna be unhappy cos it does sound like you value the emotional aspect of the relationship too,” one wrote.

“Money is not everything. Lifelong happiness matters more. So talk to him about your true feelings and see how it pans out? His reaction now should tell you everything you need to know about what your future would look like with him and his family,” another added.

Things to consider before ‘saying yes’ to a proposal

Before accepting a marriage proposal, it helps to pause and consider what truly matters in a lifelong partnership. According to Fox 26 Houston, therapists suggest looking at key factors like whether your partner shows unconditional love and support, stands by you in sickness and in health, and is honest and reliable. It also matters if being with them allows you to pursue your own goals and if they’re willing to share both emotional and financial responsibilities.

Couples are also encouraged to talk about practical and personal issues that could affect their future, including religion or spirituality, relationships with in-laws, whether they want children, finances, living arrangements, and any past experiences that might have an impact.

Read also: Singapore mum who quit job for baby says husband calls her ‘good for nothing’, throws things at her

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

‘I wake up just to survive’: The heartbreaking reality of Singapore’s Sandwich Generation in 2026

It is about Singapore’s “sandwich generation,” who struggle to support both parents and children, facing financial and personal sacrifices. It shows that while government aid helps, lasting solutio...
Asia This Week

82-year-old Chinese man took 12-hour trip for 105 days to visit wife in ICU

Farmer from China woke at 4:30 daily to visit his wife while she was in hospital

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Self-drive shuttle service available is now open for registration starting in April

The Punggol autonomous shuttle bus routes 1, 3, and the 3 Mini will be available for free public trial starting in April. Land Transport Management announced today on social media that reservations...

7 dogs walk 17km home after escaping suspected dog meat trade thieves

Golden Retrievers, Labradors, and Pekingese were reported to keep an injured German shepherd in the middle, while a Corgi led them all back home together

Confidence in future drops: Only 31% of Singaporeans think next generation will do better

Results from 2026 Edelman Trust Barometer Report show a double digit declines in Singapore, Thailand, India, and China in number of people who thing life will be better for next generation

2 Singaporeans, 1 foreigner charged for harbouring overstayers in Singapore

On 26 March 2026, ICA brought charges against three individuals for harbouring immigration offenders. In the first case, a 26-year-old Singaporean man Phang Kang Rui (“Phang”) and a 32-...

Business

‘I wake up just to survive’: The heartbreaking reality of Singapore’s Sandwich Generation in 2026

It is about Singapore’s “sandwich generation,” who struggle to support both parents and children, facing financial and personal sacrifices. It shows that while government aid helps, lasting solutio...

‘Can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel’: Woman in Singapore struggles with debt after job loss, seeks advice online

SINGAPORE: Debt is stressful enough, but losing a job while already in the red can leave a person feeling completely hopeless. Recently, a 27-year-old Singaporean woman shared on Reddit that she ...

More Gen Z workers using AI chatbots to prepare for salary talks and workplace conversations

Young professionals are using AI as a practice gym for real-life work scenarios

Singapore offers Malaysians a future – but locals say the price is rising

The story looks at whether working in Singapore is worth it, balancing higher pay against personal sacrifice for Malaysians, while highlighting rising job competition and tensions among Singaporean...

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //