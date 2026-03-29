‘He’s a provider, but his parents keep me at arm’s length’: Woman hesitates marrying rich boyfriend

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to seek advice after receiving a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, who, according to her, “has a very close relationship with his parents and is the only son inheriting their family business.”

Posting on the r/sgdatingscene forum on Saturday (Mar 28), she shared that while she does love him, she is unsure how much she can adapt to his family dynamic. She described feeling as though “his parents keep her at arm’s length,” which has left her feeling like an outsider.

“I don’t try to cross the boundaries, but I am affected by it, as I never feel like I’m part of the family.”

She went on to share that her boyfriend is more than capable of providing for her financially. During their relationship, he has bought her a car, given her luxury bags each year, and treated her to business class flights and stays in five-star hotels.

“I don’t have to worry about anything from housing to daily expenses,” she wrote. “But all this comes at a price to sacrifice our time for him to focus on his business and family.”

Still on the fence, she asked other Singaporeans if they would accept the proposal if they were in her shoes.

“Money is not everything. Lifelong happiness matters more.”

Reactions in the comments were divided, reflecting very different views on what matters most in a relationship. Some said they would say yes without much hesitation, believing that love and long-term commitment should outweigh the challenges that come with complicated family ties.

“I would accept his proposal if I were you. When we genuinely love the person, it’s a no-brainer that we will choose each other, regardless of someone’s wealth. Family conditions can be improved with meaningful connections over extended periods of time. You won’t have to face his family every day,” one said.

Others, however, felt the situation was a red flag and encouraged her to walk away. They said they would not want to be part of a setup where they might always feel like an outsider or have to constantly navigate a difficult family dynamic, even if the relationship itself seemed strong.

“If it were me, probably not; that’s not the kind of life I want. I would be so uneasy living a life indebted to someone, even if that someone were your husband. Yes, it is an easy life, but it is not a ‘free’ life. Your life is only as good as their benevolence. If one day they change as a person, when things are difficult, when you are more burdensome, are you someone they truly love, or are you just a toy they have right now?” another wrote.

A few also encouraged her to take a step back and reflect on her feelings. “Ask yourself if you really love him or love his money. If you love his money, then just settle for him. But likely you’re gonna be unhappy cos it does sound like you value the emotional aspect of the relationship too,” one wrote.

“Money is not everything. Lifelong happiness matters more. So talk to him about your true feelings and see how it pans out? His reaction now should tell you everything you need to know about what your future would look like with him and his family,” another added.

Things to consider before ‘saying yes’ to a proposal

Before accepting a marriage proposal, it helps to pause and consider what truly matters in a lifelong partnership. According to Fox 26 Houston, therapists suggest looking at key factors like whether your partner shows unconditional love and support, stands by you in sickness and in health, and is honest and reliable. It also matters if being with them allows you to pursue your own goals and if they’re willing to share both emotional and financial responsibilities.

Couples are also encouraged to talk about practical and personal issues that could affect their future, including religion or spirituality, relationships with in-laws, whether they want children, finances, living arrangements, and any past experiences that might have an impact.

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