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‘Can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel’: Woman in Singapore struggles with debt after job loss, seeks advice online

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Debt is stressful enough, but losing a job while already in the red can leave a person feeling completely hopeless.

Recently, a 27-year-old Singaporean woman shared on Reddit that she is exactly in that situation.

On the r/singaporefi forum, she said she fell into debt because of poor saving habits and careless spending, and things only got worse after she was laid off from her job. Now, with no steady income coming in, she feels like she is scrambling just to stay afloat.

“I don’t even know where to start to get back up again. I feel overwhelmed and stuck.”

Although her aunt does give her pocket money, something she said she “feels guilty” about, it does little to ease the strain she is under, because on top of her daily expenses, she also has to “help pay for her mum’s insurance and household bills.”

Moreover, she expressed that she feels she has no one to turn to, as many of her friendships have not worked out.

Seeking advice, she asked the Reddit community, “Does anyone else feel like this? How do you start turning things around when it feels like everything’s against you? I can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. Any advice or personal experiences would really help.”

“When you hit rock bottom, the only way is up.”

In the discussion thread, many readers tried to lift the woman’s spirits with words of encouragement. Several pointed out that, being in her twenties, she still has decades ahead to recover financially and build stability. 

They urged her to take things “slow and steady,” save where possible, work hard, invest wisely, and take care of herself.

Others reminded her that hitting rock bottom can also be a turning point.

One individual said, “When you hit rock bottom, the only way is up. Get a job, clear your debts, and learn to be responsible for yourself. It’s simple; don’t overcomplicate things. Good luck!”

Another remarked, “It is more or less rock bottom, but the curve is heading upward. Pick yourself up and tighten expenses first.”

A third chimed in, “You just need to work hard. Financial literacy can come later. The most immediate thing you need to do, after getting a (or multiple) job(s), is to balance your pay with your expenses and debts.”

They added, “Decide what your essential expenses are. Things such as food, utilities, rent, and insurance are what I consider essential. Whatever’s left, split between an emergency fund and repaying debt. If you realise you can’t balance your pay and expenses, you just need to increase your pay.”

In other news, a man earning S$110,000 a year has shared online that his girlfriend has been nudging him to increase his monthly spending to S$3,000.

Writing on the r/singaporefi forum on Tuesday (Mar 24), the man said that he has been intentionally keeping his monthly expenses at about S$2,000, even though he is in a strong financial position.

Read more: Man earning S$110k a year says GF keeps nudging him to bump spending up to S$3k a month

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