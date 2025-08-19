// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Reddit screengrab/tim-how-when
In the Hood
2 min.Read

Singaporean spots ‘fault in our stars’ on flag

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Given that it’s the Little Red Dot’s birthday month and this year is an especially important one, everyone should expect to see the flag, well, practically everywhere, but when a sharp-eyed local Reddit user saw one that did not seem quite right, they shared a photo of it on the r/Singapore with the title “The Fault in Our Stars.”

“Has anyone seen this mistake (pentagon of stars is inverted) anywhere else?” the post author, u/tim-how-when, asked, adding that they are “curious if this was a one-time commission, or if it extends to an entire batch/supplier.”

The photo shows an otherwise innocent-looking Singapore flag posted on a gate, except that the positioning of the stars is not quite right.

The fact that whoever manufactured the flag got this important detail incorrectly was mind-boggling to many of the commenters.

“How would the design even get that wrong?” asked one, who wondered if the person responsible for the flag “created a project file from scratch rather than grabbing the flag vector from NHB or Wikipedia.”

Another asked jokingly if it could be “a silent protest from the maker of the flag.”

Others thought that the rise of the machines, aka AI, may be behind the error.

“It could be someone asking AI to create it and not checking after — Malaysia had similar incidents recently,” one wrote.

Another, however, did not buy this, writing, “There’s no way someone is using AI for a country flag. How lazy can they be? The design is right there, just copy it.”

“Me putting ‘detail oriented’ on my resume vs me doing my job,” a Reddit user joked, while another wrote, “Are people buying counterfeit flags off Taobao nowadays without knowing they can redeem for free?”

“Definitely not made in Singapore!” opined a commenter.

One chimed in to say that the person who made the flag must have been smoking a KPod.

At least one person, however, said they’ve encountered the same issue, writing, “I once had a small Singapore flag with this same error. It is the flag with a hollow, clear plastic tube with a chocolate candy inside.

Others, however, appreciated the clever spin from the post author in the title.

The heading made me spit out my water laughing,” wrote one.

“Now THAT’S a title that I have not seen in a loooong time,” said another. /TISG

