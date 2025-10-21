Singaporean shares grandfather’s letters from 1970s when he tried to get a bigger HDB flat

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user gave a fascinating peek into their grandfather’s story, particularly his quest to get an HDB flat in the 1970s.

In a post on Oct 17, u/mt-tekka wrote that their gua gong, or maternal grandfather, had a one-room flat at Kim Keat with his wife and five children. As his children were growing up, the unit became too small for them, and the letters show the grandfather’s efforts to find a bigger place for his family.

The post author wrote that their grandparents had been coconut hawkers in the old Tekka Market, opening their stall early every day to serve their customers.

“They would cut coconuts, grind coconuts, and deliver coconuts to the old shophouses along the Rochor Canal. They closed late at night, around 10 p.m., after disposing of the coconut shells and other trash. It was very tiring work that made them desire to live near the market,” they wrote.

They added that their gua gong had been born in poverty in China and was later adopted by relatives who were abusive to the grandparents’ family.

“My own mother recounts being sent to become essentially their maid as a little girl. He wanted to get away from them and got a 1-rm flat in Kim Keat. It was quickly realised to be too small for a family of 7, so he kept writing to the gov for a larger flat, or one closer to Tekka,” the post author added.

In 1978 or 1979, “after years of trying,” the grandfather secured Blk 422 AMK. He later sold this flat to finance his home in Tekka, where the post author found the documents they posted.

Commenters thanked the post author for sharing the letters, finding the trip down memory lane to be a very interesting one.

“Thank you for sharing! I find it really interesting to read how old correspondence and forms were like back in those days. Just curious who your grandpa approached to write the letters, or did he write them himself?” one asked.

“In the old days, the English-educated – even lawyers – would set up tables and stools in front of the courts. People will get their service to write letters, etc. That’s what the late (Workers’ Party founder) David Marshall used to do,” a commenter chimed in.

“There were typewriting shops back then, kinda like how we have print shops these days. Typewriting was a common job even before independence. LKY once represented the typists’ union and helped secure a pay raise for female typists,” another observed.

A Reddit user wrote that if the letters were donated to the National Museum, “it would really be a big history treasure for Singapore.”

“I love this post. Thank you for sharing. It’s good for us, later generations, to be reminded of history like this,” a commenter added. /TISG

