Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Singapore
Photo: Stomp
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘A direct threat to life and property’ — HDB corridor used as storage for years, resident raises fire concerns

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: According to a complaint made by a concerned resident at Block 802 Yishun Ring Road, a corridor on the ninth floor of the building seemed to have become a public storage area cluttered with things that occupied the space even outside the lifts. 

Raising the issue with Stomp, Nee Soon Town Council, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the anonymous resident expressed concern about the “excessive clutter and unsafe practices” plaguing the HDB corridor. 

“Apparently, these neighbours have been cluttering our corridors for many years. The corridor has been used as a storage space for bulky items, furniture (including some junk) and most critically, at least one personal mobility device (PMD) is being parked and charged in the common area,” the resident remarked. 

He declared the situation alarming. The resident explained that the clutter blocked emergency access, especially for paramedics, and stretchers and rescue equipment would not be able to pass through. 

Moreover, at least one personal mobility device (PMD) was stored in the corridor. Given that PMDs had caused fires in other HDB estates, this could also be a fire hazard and block the only staircase exit, making it difficult for residents to have an escape route. The current state of the corridor violated fire safety rules, which warn against clutter and PMDs in corridors because these could accelerate the spread of fire. 

See also  Smart or selfish? — Resident fills corridor with personal belongings

The resident also emphasised that the clutter inconvenienced elderly residents, those who use a wheelchair, and families with young children. 

“This is not just a matter of inconsiderate behaviour but a direct threat to life and property,” the resident said. 

He then urged the authorities to conduct an immediate inspection of the corridor and remove the PMD and all obstructive items. He also called for strong warnings or penalties for the offenders.

He added, “I sincerely hope urgent action will be taken before a preventable tragedy occurs. We do not wish to be another statistic of HDB fire victims.”

A spokeswoman for Nee Soon Town Council admitted that they were aware of the concern about the corridor and shared: “We will be liaising with the residents involved to remove items placed at the lift lobby.” 

“Residents have also been advised to keep their PMDs within their units and to complete the removal of these items by this month. The town council will closely monitor the situation following this engagement and will not hesitate to take serious actions for any non-compliance thereafter to ensure the safety and accessibility of the common areas,” the spokeswoman added. 

See also  Father of autistic boy claims son was mistreated by teacher at school and did "not wash up his sons hands after art class and just pass him to the parent"

Usage of the common corridor

The SCDF listed specific guidelines for using a common corridor in order to balance fire safety and the practical needs of the residents. SCDF allows the placement of shoe racks and foldable clothing racks along the common corridors for practical reasons, provided that: 

  • The shoe rack is for the sole purpose of keeping shoes.
  • A minimum clear escape passage of 1.2-meter clearance is to be maintained along the common corridor (ie, from the parapet wall to the shoe or movable clothing rack).
  • The clothing rack can be easily folded or removed in times of emergency so that they do not obstruct the escape route.

Furthermore, while the Town Council/Management Corporation allows potted plants to be placed along the corridor, they must be properly arranged so that there is always a clear escape path that is at least 1.2 meters wide. 

