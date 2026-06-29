Singaporean parent says slide at Bidadari gets so hot that children don’t use it, asks if they should write to Town Council

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform to express concern about the metal slide at the playground in Bidadari, which they said gets so hot that many children end up avoiding it, choosing to play elsewhere.

“This is a relatively new playground, so I’m a bit surprised they went with a metal slide. I’ve already seen a few kids come down and immediately complain that it was hot,” u/LaksaTang wrote in a post from earlier this week.

They added that the children at the playground play with the sand in a sheltered area instead of the slide, and asked whether other playgrounds in Singapore also have metal slides, as they were under the impression that exposed metal slides were being done away with in favour of those with plastic or composite materials.

However, they then went on to ask whether the slide is worth writing to the Town Council about, or if they should just accept that playground equipment gets hot in the daytime.

They also added a photo of a sign warning children not to climb up on the slide, as it can get too hot.

Reddit screengrab/ u/LaksaTang

Commenters on the post did not appear to be overly troubled about the hot slide, with some even suggesting what the post author can do to deal with the situation.

“Yes, it’ll be hot during the day, but during times most families won’t be at the playground. Metal has higher thermal conductivity, which means it heats and cools rapidly. For these kinds of tall slides, metal is more suited for durability,” wrote one, who also said that a plastic slide would tend to crack under the heat.

The post author answered, “My kids come back from school at about 3 pm, and they play around then; it’s usually still hot at that time. But I see where you’re coming from.”

“The slide is made of stainless steel, probably because it’s more durable and vandal-resistant than plastic (and also helps you to slide down faster = more fun). The downside is that it can get hot under the afternoon sun because of insufficient shade.

If you are looking for shaded playgrounds in the area, you can try the new 5-12-year-old playground at Bishan Ridges or the 2-5-year-old playground at Bartley Green Rise,” added another.

One wrote that it would be ideal to have trees shading the slide, though they admitted that falling branches would be a concern. In a related comment, a Reddit user wrote that in Australia, shades have been installed to keep playgrounds from getting too hot.

Some wrote that sliding with a piece of cardboard would also help.

“Actually, this is a brilliant idea,” the post author wrote. “Will go get some cardboard for my kids.” /TISG

Read also: Made with care: Singapore’s first wheelchair-accessible slide is now open at the Magical Bridge Playground, promoting inclusivity for all