Made with care: Singapore’s first wheelchair-accessible slide is now open at the Magical Bridge Playground, promoting inclusivity for all

SINGAPORE: Singapore is taking another step towards greater inclusivity with the opening of the new Magical Bridge Playground at Sun Plaza Park, which features the country’s first wheelchair-accessible slide.

The playground was announced by the National Parks Board (NParks), which said the space was designed to bring people of all ages and abilities together through play and interaction.

“It was made possible with the generous support of Magical Bridge Foundation to the Garden City Fund, NParks’ registered charity and IPC, through their donors, Amanda and Vince Steckler,” NParks said in a Facebook post.

Photo: Facebook/NParks

Built with inclusivity in mind

Accessibility and inclusivity were key considerations in the playground’s design.

Among its standout features is Singapore’s first wheelchair-accessible slide, alongside wheelchair-friendly play equipment and barrier-free access throughout the site. Bright, contrasting colours have also been incorporated into the equipment and flooring to help visitors with low vision navigate the space more easily.

For those who may need a quieter environment, the playground includes Hideaway Huts™, which provide calm spaces away from the more active play areas.

Visitors can also explore a sensory garden featuring plants that are safe to touch and smell, as well as an amphitheatre designed for community gatherings and activities.

According to NParks, the playground follows a seed dispersal theme, with different zones representing how seeds travel through wind, water and self-dispersal.

“Look out for the different plants in each zone, which are planted according to their respective mode of seed dispersal!” NParks added.

The Magical Bridge Foundation, one of the partners behind the project, also shared its excitement, commenting: “Wishing Singapore families many play days ahead!”

Photo” Facebook/NParks

A playground for everyone

The new playground represents a meaningful step towards making recreational spaces more accessible and welcoming for everyone, regardless of age or ability.

By combining inclusive play equipment, sensory-friendly features and community spaces, NParks and its partners hope the playground will become a place where families, children and visitors can play, learn, and connect together.

More information about Sun Plaza Park can be found on the NParks website.

More information about Sun Plaza Park can be found on the NParks website.