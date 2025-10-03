// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 3, 2025
29.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Stomp
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Singaporean man shocked to pay extra 80 cents for using his own container at a food stall, vendor says it is for labour charge

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A man who recently ordered from a Pasir Ris coffee shop stall was shocked when the vendor charged him an extra 80 cents, even though his food was separated in his own container. 

The diner who experienced this had previously ordered roast pork and char siew rice at the same shop and paid S$7 for a dine-in meal. The following day, he ordered the same thing for takeaway and asked to put it in his own container; however, he was charged S$8, which he didn’t mind paying.

I brought my own container and asked for meat, rice, and sauce to be packed separately. The final bill came up to S$8.80,” the man expressed. When he asked the lady in the shop about the additional payment, she then explained that it was for the labour charge for the separation of the items. For him, it was unreasonable. 

I was rushing to work, so I didn’t pursue further,” the man admitted to Stomp. He is just sharing his experience so that diners around the area would be aware that there is such a thing as this. 

See also  Sincap Group to acquire Skylink APAC in S$42.3 million deal, marking major strategic shift

There was a similar case reported to Stomp last January 2024, when a diner also questioned why a noodle stall at City Plaza was charging an extra 50 cents for takeaway orders, even when customers brought their own containers. In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Poon Nah City Home Made Noodle admitted that customers who bring their own containers are a challenge for the F&B business.

“First, I do understand that customers do bring their own containers for take-away, and we should recycle and save the world… But I hope you understand that for the F&B business, it is quite hard for us actually,” the spokesperson declared. 

The spokesperson expressed that when customers bring their own containers, they all get mixed up in the small kitchen space, and they wash all the containers before putting the food in. This is where the extra ‘labour’ fee comes in. 

I just hope that they understand the charges that we have. There are customers who still bring their own containers, and after we explain, they do accept it too,” the spokesperson added. 

See also  Video goes viral: Foreign worker not satisfied with rice and veggies

In other news related to the food business, a 24-hour coffee shop located at Block 3 Lorong Lew Lian in Serangoon is experiencing backlash from nearby residents due to the oily fumes and loud noises of its exhaust pipes, which were installed beside the residents’ windows. Read more here

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Singapore News

‘Too high to sit on’: Elderly commuters complain about new bus priority seats

SINGAPORE: Elderly passengers complain that the priority seat steps...
Singapore News

Wake Up, Singapore’s Facebook page suspended by Meta

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post on Friday morning (Oct...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Too high to sit on’: Elderly commuters complain about new bus priority seats

SINGAPORE: Elderly passengers complain that the priority seat steps...

Wake Up, Singapore’s Facebook page suspended by Meta

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post on Friday morning (Oct...

China-Malaysia rare earths talks stir geopolitical power play in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR/BEIJING: China and Malaysia have begun early-stage talks...

E-vaporiser pods found hidden in cargo declared as ‘power banks’

SINGAPORE: Officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA)...

Business

Most Singapore business leaders believe mastering AI is crucial but 80% of employees unfamiliar with agent-based AI

SINGAPORE: A majority of Singapore business leaders and employees...

7 in 10 Singapore workers frustrated with AI despite optimism for its potential, study finds

SINGAPORE: While 78% of Singapore workers were optimistic about...

Cathay Pacific launches “Tripment” campaign with S$50 flight discount for Singapore’s under-vacationing workaholics

Cathay Pacific has launched “Tripment,” the airline’s new tongue-in-cheek...

Singapore’s HDB resale activity expected to slow in Q4, analyst says

SINGAPORE: Resale activity in Singapore is expected to slow...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //