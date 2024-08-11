MALAYSIA: A group of motorcyclists attempted to scam a Singaporean who had just cleared the checkpoint at the SG-JB causeway by staging a fake accident.

Unbeknownst to them, their antics were all caught on a 360-degree camera mounted on the Singaporean’s motorcycle.

In the 47-second clip, after breezing through the checkpoint, the Singaporean can be seen passing a group of motorcyclists huddled by the roadside, with one of them even pointing at him as he rode by.

Moments later, one of the motorcyclists subtly side-swiped him on the right, causing his motorcycle to wobble.

As he came to a stop, another motorcyclist moved in on his left, effectively trapping him. The two then joined forces to wrongfully accuse him of causing the accident.

“[A] random third bike suddenly cornered me,” he wrote in the caption. “Gang up and accused me of hitting their bike.”

Determined not to be deceived, the Singaporean confronted the two motorcyclists head-on. Their animated gestures reveal that a heated exchange took place.

At one point, the Singaporean visibly points to his camera, making it clear that he has evidence of their fraudulent scheme.

“Told them I have video proof and they left me alone,” he said.

The Singaporean, known as soodabing on TikTok, shared the footage across various social media platforms to warn others about the scam.

The footage quickly gained traction online, with many viewers expressing shock and concern over the audacity of the scammers.

Some even suggested that the Singaporean hand over their plate numbers to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) so they could be permanently banned from Singapore.

One viewer said, “To Singaporeans. Boycott coming to JB for leisure. Don’t spend your money there. There are better places and people that want your business.”

Another shared his frustration, stating, “This is why I always enter by tuas Woodlands just has too many of these clowns in syndicates. Your camera saved you.”

A third viewer added, “Please tell me you filed a report against these two crusty smelly-looking swindlers.”

The video has amassed 459.1k views and 19.7k likes on TikTok, 569 upvotes on Reddit, and 577k plays along with 2.2k likes on Facebook.

