“Park properly lah!” — Tesla owner gets costly reminder written on his car for blocking zebra crossing

ByYoko Nicole

July 21, 2024

MALAYSIA: While most passersby might ignore an illegally parked car or make a brief comment about it, one person did not let it go when they saw a Tesla parked on the zebra crossing in Mont Kiara, near the 163 Retail Park.

Taking matters into their own hands, the person vandalized the car, writing in big capital letters, “Park properly, lah!!!” on its hood. Andre Teow shared pictures of the defaced car in the Mont Kiara Community Facebook group last Thursday (July 11).

He captioned the post: “Another awesome Parker. Someone’s fancy Tesla got marked by a hero. Seen opposite QRA this evening.”

In a conversation with World of Buzz, Teow revealed that he first noticed the car at around 7 pm on July 11. When he returned to the area at approximately 10 pm, the “graffiti” covered Tesla was still there.

“The message was already inked on the hood when I first saw it,” Teow said.

Photo: FB/ André Teow

The post has since received 1,800 likes on Facebook and has been shared 414 times.

Additionally, the Facebook page My Grandfather’s Road, known for covering road incidents in Singapore and other countries, also featured the post.

Their caption read: “Malaysia Boleh! Tesla owner reminded to park properly. P.S.: Do NOT replicate this in SG…this is considered vandalism. May kena rotan- Michael Fay.”

In the comments section, the netizens were divided.

Some applauded the individual who vandalized the car, believing that the Tesla owner got what they deserved for blocking the zebra crossing. They felt the bold move was a fitting response to the owner’s disregard for pedestrian spaces.

One netizen described it as a perfect example of “vigilante justice.” Another praised the individual who took action, suggesting they were precisely the “hero Mont Kiara needed and deserved.”

A third netizen also noted that there were, in fact, plenty of “car parks available at Kiara163 mall.” He then questioned why the car owner could afford a Tesla but not the parking fees.

Others disagreed with the so-called hero’s actions. While the sentiment might be understandable, defacing someone’s property wasn’t the right way to handle the situation, they explained.

One netizen pointed out, “Even cheap cars have motion sensor CCTV these days, what more a Tesla. It’s just a matter of time before this “hero” gets charged under Act 574 of the Penal Code Section 425.

Those who hero worship this hero be aware that the jail term for mischief is 1-5 years.”

Another remarked, “To those who think this is alright or to the one who did this, I really hope you are a law abiding citizen at all times, if not something like that will happen to you and u can’t cry about it yeah.”

Read also: “Bro, can you park your vehicle opposite?” — Van owner finds two notes on his vehicle

