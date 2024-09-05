SINGAPORE: Ever wondered how many CVs and job applications it takes to land a job in Singapore? Well, local employees have finally spilled the tea on Reddit, revealing how they endured weeks—or sometimes even months—of sending out X number of applications before finally securing a role.

The conversation started after one user asked on r/askSingapore, “How many CVs and how long did it take to get your current job? Did you get the job you want or did you settle for something less?”

She added, “Personally, I sent out about 70-80 customized CV’s and (like 10 a day for a week) before getting a job I hate, but oh well, pays the bills. Barely. Starting out the process again.”

The thread quickly became a space for sharing job-hunting woes, with many users disclosing the number of applications they sent and the length of their unemployment period.

One commenter, who had been job hunting for over four months, shared that he submitted over 600 job applications. Initially, he meticulously focused on applying to 2-3 positions per day, carefully selecting jobs that were the best fit based on location and Glassdoor reviews. This targeted approach, however, proved less effective over time.

By the 2-3 month mark, his strategy shifted to applying to any job with relevant keywords. Eventually, he reached a point where there were no more job listings left to apply for.

Another netizen reported a similarly challenging job search, having applied for over 500 jobs over the past five months. Despite the massive number of applications, she only secured 3-4 interviews for positions she truly desired. In a stroke of good fortune, she finally landed a job just yesterday.

A third Redditor shared a different but equally intense experience. During the pandemic, when the job market was particularly tough, she committed herself to sending out at least three job applications per day. Her dedication and persistence paid off eventually, but only after she had sent out over 100 applications.

In contrast to these tough job-hunting tales, a few users noted that everyone’s job search journey is different.

For those who boast impressive skills, a stellar reputation, a well-crafted LinkedIn profile, or a strong professional network, the job search process can look quite different. These individuals often found that they didn’t need to send out a single application.

Instead, they were approached directly by HR or employers who were eager to recruit them based on their established credentials or connections.

One commenter shared, “0. Got my current job through referral. So in the end, I start to focus more on networking instead.”

Another revealed, “Zero, the HR emailed me. They want cheap labour, I want out of ex-company so we both get what we wanted. But I still get paid way more than previous job.”

A third commented, “0. Was headhunted via LinkedIn.”

