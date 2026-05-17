Singaporean couple debates whether to move closer to parents or stay in current BTO flat

SINGAPORE: A household is seeking advice on Reddit about moving into another area for resale or just staying at their current place. In the post, the netizen remarked: “Wanted to check if people would advise to move to another area for a resale 4rm 70-80y house (est cost 1-1.2mil) or remain at current place (BTO. next year MOP and 10y hdb loan without [additional] cash)”

The netizen shared that their monthly household income is $14-15,000, excluding bonuses, has no intention of getting a car, and currently has a helper but intends to stop hiring soon, which will not be difficult in terms of cleaning when they downgrade to a 4-room flat.

The dilemma is also caused by several reasons. Several reasons as to why they wanted to move are that the new place is closer to their parents’ house, who offer support for the kids, as well as primary school considerations. However, what keeps them from moving is how comfortable they are now with their current set-up.

With this, the netizen asked: “How to decide if to move?”

Several netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on this subject matter. One claimed that if the priority is for schooling, then it is best if they just move.

“Solve your needs 1st. Schools for kids and parental support definitely are a good enough reason to move,” a netizen declared.

However, some claimed that moving might not necessarily help with getting better schooling. A netizen stated: “Personally, I believe that financial security is precedent to everything…So I would say stay.”

“In today’s and tomorrow’s uncertainty, I would opt for the status quo,” one concluded.

Other related news

In recent news, there was a report that the Housing and Development Board is now launching a new round of renovations across 27 estates islandwide—a significant upgrade for HDB residents.

The projects are backed by government funding of more than S$130 million and will benefit more than 30,000 households.

Read more about the story here.