Good news! 27 HDB estates are being renovated, lifting 30,000 households islandwide

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board HDB) is now launching a new round of renovations across 27 estates islandwide—a significant upgrade for HDB residents. The projects are backed by government funding of more than S$130 million and will benefit more than 30,000 households.

As reported by Yan.sg, the project is divided into two major programs, namely the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP) and the Silver Upgrading Programme (SUP). The Neighbourhood Renewal Scheme has selected 246 renovation projects across 16 batches nationwide since its launch in 2007, and the government has invested over S$1.6 billion in this program, benefitting an estimated number of 315,500 households. As of March this year, a total of 141 projects were completed, and the remaining 105 are under construction.

More so, the Silver Upgrading Programme will have 10 new HDB estates, including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, and Queenstown, for its next batch. This project, set to begin in the second half of the year and be done by the second half of 2028, is expected to benefit more than 9,000 households. Launched in 2024, this program focuses on older HDB estates with a large population of elderly residents, adding senior-friendly facilities to support the people in their later years. There is an approximate number of 14,400 households that have benefited from this program to date.

According to feedback, common renovation issues from residents include constructing fitness trails connecting facilities for seniors, adding clearer directional signs, especially to facilitate travel for the elderly, and installing yellow warning lines along the ground boundaries to prevent tripping. Furthermore, residents want more sheltered rest areas to chat and rest after exercising, and have wheelchair-friendly community gardens and sheltered fitness areas.

Indeed, HDB is committed to making homes and communities warmer and more welcoming for residents of all ages, empowering each and everyone to have a place they can truly call home.

Read more about HDB’s renovation plan here.