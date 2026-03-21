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Jobs
3 min.Read

Singapore woman says she is constantly anxious and not good enough at work

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Feels like I’m sinking in quicksand, a local woman opened up on Reddit about how her job has left her struggling with severe anxiety.

In an online post, she wrote that she constantly feels like her boss is “irritated” with her because, even though she has been working for the company for six and a half months, she still isn’t capable of handling the tasks assigned to her.

“I just feel like I’m so incompetent,” she said. “This field is fast-paced and requires a quick reaction time and accuracy, which I’m honestly still struggling with. Especially when compared to my peers who are slightly more senior than me.”

The woman also mentioned that every little mistake sends her heart racing and fills her with dread. “I’m constantly thinking, ‘What if I upset them more? What if I get fired?’”

“And I still ask my colleagues questions, which I’m worried are too stupid by now. And I think my boss probably doesn’t trust me too.”

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She added that even when she pours herself into her work and double-checks every task, she can’t shake the gnawing feeling that it’s never quite enough.

Work Anxiety

According to career experts, what the woman may be dealing with is something called “work anxiety,” a condition that is specifically tied to job-related pressures such as deadlines, performance expectations, job security, and workplace relationships.

Employees going through this might feel a constant sense of dread, overthink even the tiniest tasks, stick too tightly to routines, or just struggle to stay focused at work.

How can you cope with it?

Employees who have this condition are strongly advised to take these steps:

Recognise what’s causing your anxiety

Identify the root cause. Is it your boss, or is it, perhaps, your colleagues? Is it the nature of the job itself? Are you struggling with it, or do you find it unfulfilling? Is it the overwhelming workload? Or the work culture itself? Only by identifying the cause will you be able to start finding a solution.

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Be organised

If the workload is the source of your anxiety, career specialists suggest that you organise your tasks using a “to-do list” that, naturally, includes time for breaks.

Once you’ve completed your tasks, treat yourself to some form of reward. This can boost your motivation to get things done faster.

Move your body

Consider adding 30–60 minutes of physical activity to your daily schedule. This doesn’t necessarily mean going to a gym. It could be a simple walk in the park, a bike ride after work, or even dancing. A little bit of movement and a change of environment can help you clear your mind.

Work remotely

If the stress is coming from the office environment or work culture, see if you can arrange to work from home occasionally. Even one day away from the usual setting can give you breathing space and help you reset.

Stay locked in on your bigger goals

As much as you can, don’t allow yourself to be distracted, and don’t lose sight of why you chose this career path in the first place.

See also  Experts link rise in suicides among Singaporeans in their 30s to job insecurity, family pressures, and mental health stress

Clarify what you wish to achieve in the long term. This enthusiasm for your future can help you refocus, making the challenges you’re currently facing seem like minor inconveniences on your journey to achieving greater and more rewarding goals.

Give yourself a deadline

If nothing seems to be improving, set a quiet deadline for yourself. How long are you willing to tolerate feeling like this? When will you hand in your resignation letter? Knowing there is a limit can be reassuring, and it gives you a sense of control.

Read also: ‘I am tired, boss’: Singapore employee worn down by layoffs, rising workload and PIP threat

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