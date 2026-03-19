‘I am tired, boss’: Singapore employee worn down by layoffs, rising workload and PIP threat

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean has opened up online about feeling completely drained and anxious after his company went through a round of layoffs just a few months ago and is now reportedly gearing up for another, while also “selecting people” for performance improvement plans.

“My company (MNC) had the first round of layoffs months ago. Then got news about the second wave of layoffs in Q3. Everyone is super low-motivated. Some people start to play politics. Some people start to lie flat,” he wrote in a post on the r/singaporejobs forum.

“Also got news that they start to select people for PIP. I am tired, boss… I still work, but the light in me has gone out.”

In his post, the local wrote that after the first round of layoffs had happened, his boss significantly increased his workload. “My job scope went from 1 headcount to roughly 1.8 headcount,” he said. “And my boss still keeps on assigning tasks that are outside my job scope until now (and not related to my projects) and then acts unhappy when I am not able to deliver these.”

When he tried to raise his concerns, his boss merely responded, “Find a way to optimise and automate, lo. Make a tool with AI or something.”

The employee expressed that he was dumbfounded when he heard this. “Like, bro, I barely manage to handle all the project tasks now, and you still ask me to spend more time to look for/make some tools to automate?”

Still, even though he feels utterly exhausted and tempted to do the bare minimum, he said he cannot afford to slack off, as the higher-ups might put him on a PIP if he fails to complete his tasks.

“Document everything, including your achievements.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor said he could relate to the post.

He shared that he had once been an “enthusiastic” employee, the sort of person colleagues would turn to whenever they had a problem.

However, after a round of layoffs in January 2026 that saw half his team let go, he said “the flame” in him had gone out.

“I needed to take on other roles, but my boss didn’t bat an eye, and we’re expecting some changes to our benefit package,” he wrote. “I am now also doing the bare minimum, and I skip meetings. Performer or not, I no longer care.”

Another shared, “That sounds damn tiring. Carrying more than your actual job scope while your boss keeps piling on, plus layoffs and PIP in the background… anyone would feel like the light is gone. A lot of people are going through this right now. It doesn’t really make it better, but you’re definitely not alone in feeling this drained.”

A few others, meanwhile, urged him to start preparing for the worst. One advised, “Lie flat and start looking for jobs.”

Another added, “Document everything, including your achievements. Justify why you should get 6 months’ severance pay. Get legal counsel if you must. That is what my friend did, and he said if you don’t do it, you are lazy on your own well-being. Start looking for other prospects, even side gigs.”

In other news, a man ended up loathing his “provider mindset” after he racked up S$8,000 in debt from financially supporting his two ex-girlfriends.

In a Reddit post titled “In S$8000 debt because of love,” the man opened up about his dating history and admitted that looking back now, he feels embarrassed at how much he gave away in the name of love.

Read more: ‘I paid for shelter, food, transport’ – Singaporean regrets racking up S$8k debt for ex-girlfriends