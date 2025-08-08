Singapore woman quits S$6k job to escape toxic boss, ends up struggling on half the pay

SINGAPORE: Many employees leave their high-paying jobs to escape the stress of a toxic work environment or difficult bosses. However, a man recently shared on social media that such moves do not always lead to happier outcomes.

Posting on Reddit’s Ask Singapore forum, he said his sister experienced this firsthand.

According to him, she left her S$6,000-a-month job because of a “toxic boss” and an “overly demanding” workplace. She eventually took on a job paying S$3,000, hoping that her mental health would improve and that she would enjoy a better work-life balance.

Unfortunately, things did not turn out as she had imagined.

The man said his sister recently complained that her new role remains stressful and tiring. On top of that, she is now struggling financially.

“She walked away from S$6k to earn S$3k, and now she complains she’s got no money,” he said. “It’s the very decision she made for herself, yet she’s resenting it.”

He also shared that when he tried to offer practical solutions to improve her situation, his sister dismissed every suggestion outright.

“I talked to her about upgrading her skills to ease into finding a different job with a higher salary, [but she said] it’s ‘so time-consuming’ and that ‘those institutions are just out there to make money, not really professional in teaching,’” he wrote.

“OK, then I suggested self-learning, [but she said she had] ‘no time,’ and ‘I can’t follow if I have no structure.’”

The man said it has been frustrating to watch his sister remain in a cycle of dissatisfaction without taking any steps toward change.

Beyond the emotional strain, the situation has also had a tangible impact on their family finances. Since his sister stopped contributing a monthly allowance to their parents, he has been forced to shoulder more of the household’s expenses on his own.

Feeling stuck and unsure how to help, he turned to the Reddit community for advice.

“How do you advise someone like this? She’s got years of working ahead of her, but she seems stuck and unwilling to make any change,” he said.

“What kind of counselling service or career advisor in SG can I send her to? I can’t just leave her like that because she’s my sister, and I want her to be happy, whether she’s earning S$3k or S$6k. I want her happy and healthy, not complaining and stuck.”

“Every time she complains, you have to shut her down.”

In the discussion thread, one commenter bluntly told the man that his sister needed to take responsibility for her choices.

“Your sis is a working adult. She has to learn to resolve her own issue and make her own decision,” they wrote. “You can help advise her, but that is all. She has to work it out herself. The more you help her, the more she will take for granted and ignore you.”

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “No, you can’t do anything but advise nicely once. Subsequently, the best you can do is just listen. Because if she didnt listen the first time, no matter what you say is not going to work. So let her rant if she needs it.”

A third suggested, “You have to be honest with her that she cannot complain if she doesn’t want to try and put in the work. Every time she complains, you have to shut her down.”

