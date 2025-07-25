// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 25, 2025
31.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/rawpixel.com (for illustration purposes only)
In the Hood
2 min.Read

Singapore woman fed up with shoppers who ‘chope supermarket queues with their baskets’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean woman has had enough of a frustrating supermarket habit that some shoppers seem to think is perfectly acceptable: using a basket to “chope” (reserve) a spot in the checkout line.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum, the woman shared that this behaviour has “annoyed” her for a very long time.

“Every once in a while, you will see inconsiderate people putting their half-filled basket in the middle of the queue and going elsewhere. When it affects me, i.e., I have to queue with a chopped basket; I will always push the basket aside far away from the queue,” she wrote on Thursday (July 24).

“I use my feet too, as I’m too lazy to bend down and use my hands for these inconsiderate people.”

She added that she has already got into an argument and a stare-down over her refusal to tolerate the practice. “I can accept tables being chopped, but not queues when you are holding it up and nowhere to be seen,” she said.

See also  Design fail? Elderly diners trip over seat netting at Chinatown hawker centre

She also asked fellow Singaporeans what they would do if someone left a basket in the queue and walked away.

“Avoid touching the basket, just walk around it.”

In the comments, one individual shared that their response would largely depend on the attitude of the shopper.

They felt that if the person was polite and took the time to inform the person behind them that they were stepping away briefly, it would still be “acceptable.”

However, if the shopper walked off without a word and came across as “entitled,” they would simply ignore the basket and move ahead in the queue.

Others also chimed in to express their frustration, agreeing that the practice of “choping” queue spots with baskets was indeed inconsiderate.

One even described it as a “selfish and backwards culture that needs to be removed.”

Another commented, “Yes, I know exactly what you mean—the world is full of little selfish gestures that chip away at whatever faith you have left in people. Avoid touching the basket, just walk around it.”

See also  Fires in supermarket, flat and condo unit over the CNY holiday

Despite the support the woman received, some commenters took issue with how she handled the situation, particularly her choice to kick the baskets aside.

“I believe the basket-queue’rs are trying to maximise their use of time. While it may not be acceptable, I feel there is no personal ill feelings towards you, so kicking them may not necessarily do any good,” one commenter said.

Another agreed, writing, “Exactly! Why do you have to kick the basket? That’s just uncalled for. Shift it with your hands, step over it, and step around it. So many ways and yet you chose to kick it…”

In other news, an employer was slammed online for limiting her domestic helper’s phone use to only two hours a day, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. and asking whether she should keep the device after that time.

Posting anonymously in the “Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic helper” Facebook group on Tuesday (Jul 22), the employer wrote, “As agreed with helper, she can only use the phone between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. at night.

See also  "Now cockles are sold by pieces; inflation is so scary" — Diner shocked by Singapore hawker's price hike

“Should I keep her phone with me after 11 p.m., or should I request her to put the phone in the living room after 11 p.m.? Thanks! If I keep her phone, she will only be able to get it from me after 9 p.m. and use (it) for two hours.”

Read more: Employer slammed for restricting helper’s phone use to just 2 hours a day

Hot this week

Business

GIC maintains stable returns, grows portfolio to US$936 billion

SINGAPORE: Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, which ranks as...
Lifestyle

‘Cai png now costs me S$6’ — Local says everything in SG is becoming more expensive quietly but quickly

SINGAPORE: One frustrated local recently took to Reddit to...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

GIC maintains stable returns, grows portfolio to US$936 billion

SINGAPORE: Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, which ranks as...

Deal roundup: GIC’s Frankfurt moves and Toss IPO ambitions

SINGAPORE: Singapore's sovereign fund GIC is exploring complicated international...

New Silk Road hedge fund shuts down after weak returns, US investors pullback and founders’ decision to ‘hang up their boots’

SINGAPORE: New Silk Road Investment Pte is shutting down...

Neonergia courts GIC to fuel Brazil’s power grid

SINGAPORE: Neoenergia plans to propose a sale of its...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore