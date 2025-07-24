Employer slammed for restricting helper’s phone use to just 2 hours a day

SINGAPORE: An employer was slammed online for limiting her domestic helper’s phone use to only two hours a day, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. and asking whether she should keep the device after that time.

Posting anonymously in the “Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic helper” Facebook group on Tuesday (Jul 22), the employer wrote, “As agreed with helper, she can only use the phone between 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at night. Should I keep her phone with me after 11 p.m., or should I request her to put the phone in the living room after 11 p.m.? Thanks! If I keep her phone, she will only be able to get it from me after 9 p.m. and use (it) for two hours.”

Her post quickly drew flak from netizens, many of whom felt the restriction was overly controlling and dehumanising.

One commenter, who claimed to be a former helper, wrote, “Strict phone rules like this can feel very controlling and unfair. We are human too — with emotions, families we miss, and personal lives outside of work. After a long, tiring day, having a phone helps us feel connected and cared for.”

Another questioned the legality and ethics of the practice, saying, “The MOM (Ministry of Manpower) allowed you to keep her phone? How (will) she communicate to her family and friends if you give only two hours to use her phone? Your helper is so poor. If I were your helper, I would run away and lose you.”

Others pointed out the double standards, highlighting how even employers use their phones during working hours. “This is an electronic era, we ourselves cannot part with our phone, how can we expect others to do it? We also use our phone during work. Helpers also need to communicate with their family,” one said.

Another added, “2025 still have this kind of employer. OMG pity the helper.”

A third shared, “My employer lets me use my phone anytime… give privacy to your helper. Don’t be the reason your helper is unhappy to work for you.”

Employer claps back at critics

Not one to sit quietly, the employer later edited her post and clapped back at critics, saying that too many “self-entitled helpers” and “so-called employers” had overreacted.

She clarified that she hadn’t confiscated her helper’s phone and was simply asking whether she should keep it after 11 p.m.

The employer also defended her decision to restrict phone use to just two hours per day, arguing that many helpers today are “addicted” to their phones. As proof, she pointed out that numerous helpers were replying to her post at 3 p.m., which, to her, was a clear sign that they were using their phones during working hours instead of focusing on their tasks.

“It makes me wonder if their employers even know they could be phone addict, e.g., using social media instead of looking after children/elderly, doing food prep for dinner, or any other tasks given for the day?” she wrote.

“I pity their employers, as I am not so tolerating when it comes to phone usage. Seeing how so many helpers mentioned that their employers do not mind their phone usage, but they remained anonymous in their replies, makes me really wonder if their employers truly don’t mind or unaware? My break time for the helper will be her lunch time and one short afternoon nap,” she added.

What can employers do?

Ms K Jayaprema, president of the Association of Employment Agencies (Singapore), encourages employers to have open and respectful conversations with their helpers regarding phone use. If there are concerns about overuse, particularly during rest periods or working hours, she advises addressing them directly.

“It’s wise to advise your MDW (migrant domestic worker) against excessive phone use, especially addictive social media habits. For instance, using the phone late into night can affect her sleep and health. Inadequate sleep may jeopardise her safety at work,” she said, responding to a query about phone usage on the MOM’s website.

She also recommended that employers establish clear and reasonable house rules, such as turning off the phone during working hours unless an urgent call is expected, or refraining from phone use after bedtime to ensure adequate rest.

Read also: Man works 20 hours a day with one day off a week to chase financial freedom, asks locals, ‘Is this sacrifice really worth it?’