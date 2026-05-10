Singapore to trial fully automated immigration clearance for car drivers and passengers at Tuas

SINGAPORE: Singapore car drivers heading to Malaysia may soon clear immigration without having to lower their windows to speak to an officer.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it will begin trials of fully automated in-car immigration clearance at Tuas Checkpoint in the coming months, before progressively rolling out the system from early 2027. The announcement was made during ICA’s annual workplan seminar on May 8.

The new system, called the Automated Passenger Clearance System (APCS), allows car drivers and passengers to complete immigration checks while remaining inside their vehicles. Travellers can scan QR codes or passports at kiosks along APCS lanes, while cameras perform facial biometric verification, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports (May 8).

For passengers seated further inside the vehicle, ICA said biometric-enabled tablets may also be used so they don’t need direct access to the kiosks. The move towards automated checkpoint clearance continues, especially as cross-border traffic between Singapore and Malaysia remains heavy almost every day.

Fewer manual counters, more remote monitoring

ICA said the system reduces the need for officers to physically man individual counters. Instead, officers can remotely monitor several lanes at once through live camera feeds and communicate with travellers using intercom systems.

The agency said automation would allow officers to focus on higher-value work, such as profiling, interviews, and investigations, instead of routine passport stamping.

Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said that ICA would continue to prepare for future security and immigration challenges while maintaining efficient border services.

The system also reflects a practical reality facing Singapore’s checkpoints: rising traveller numbers and limited manpower. Long queues at Woodlands and Tuas remain a regular source of frustration for commuters, especially during weekends, school holidays, and festive periods, so faster automated clearance could help ease congestion without relying entirely on expanding manpower.

QR clearance has already changed checkpoint habits

Many travellers have already grown accustomed to QR-based immigration clearance since the ICA introduced it in March 2024 via the MyICA mobile app.

Car drivers can currently generate individual or group QR codes before arriving at checkpoints and scan them at counters instead of handing over passports manually. The new APCS system builds on that idea by combining QR verification with facial biometrics and remote monitoring.

ICA added that the APCS lanes could also clear up to two motorcycles at once, depending on traffic conditions and operational needs.

Cargo vehicles will also receive similar treatment. ICA plans to introduce APCS clearance for cargo vehicles at Tuas Checkpoint from early next year, before extending it to the redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint.

Singapore is moving towards fully automated borders

ICA described automated immigration clearance as the new normal at Singapore’s checkpoints, adding that Singapore is likely the first country to automate clearance for all travellers across its checkpoints.

Since May 2024, all foreign visitors arriving in Singapore have also been allowed to use automated lanes without prior enrolment.

For many Singaporeans, the biggest appeal may not be the technology itself, but the possibility of shaving precious minutes off checkpoint queues that often stretch for hours during peak periods.

Technology alone will not erase every jam at the Causeway or Tuas, as traffic volume will always remain part of the equation. Still, faster clearance systems that reduce bottlenecks probably make more sense than endlessly adding more counters and staffing to chase growing crowds.