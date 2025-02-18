SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks saw little movement on Tuesday (Feb 18), with the Straits Times Index (STI) up by just 0.03 points to 3,904.88 at 9:02 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 46 stocks gained while 44 declined, with 56.7 million securities valued at S$78 million traded.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec REIT) led in trading volume with 2.4 million units traded. Its price remained unchanged at S$1.18. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) units also traded flat at S$1.98. Meanwhile, shares of Rex International increased 3.5% or S$0.01 to S$0.21.

Local banks traded higher at the open. DBS gained 0.4%, rising by S$0.19 to S$45.19. UOB edged up by 0.1%, adding S$0.03 to S$38.64. OCBC also edged up by 0.1% or S$0.01 to S$17.59.

US stock markets were closed on Monday for President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday.

In Europe, shares ended the day at a record high on Monday, driven by a strong performance in the defence sector. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.5% to 555.42 points, its highest-ever close. The aerospace and defence sector led the gains, with a 4.6% rise. /TISG

