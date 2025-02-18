SG Economy

Singapore stocks saw little movement at Tuesday’s open

ByMary Alavanza

February 18, 2025
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks saw little movement on Tuesday (Feb 18), with the Straits Times Index (STI) up by just 0.03 points to 3,904.88 at 9:02 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 46 stocks gained while 44 declined, with 56.7 million securities valued at S$78 million traded.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec REIT) led in trading volume with 2.4 million units traded. Its price remained unchanged at S$1.18. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) units also traded flat at S$1.98. Meanwhile, shares of Rex International increased 3.5% or S$0.01 to S$0.21. 

Local banks traded higher at the open. DBS gained 0.4%, rising by S$0.19 to S$45.19. UOB edged up by 0.1%, adding S$0.03 to S$38.64. OCBC also edged up by 0.1% or S$0.01 to S$17.59.

US stock markets were closed on Monday for President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday.

In Europe, shares ended the day at a record high on Monday, driven by a strong performance in the defence sector. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.5% to 555.42 points, its highest-ever close. The aerospace and defence sector led the gains, with a 4.6% rise. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday—STI gained 0.3%

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday—STI gained 0.3%

February 17, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Friday—STI dropped 0.2%

February 14, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks dipped as trading began on Thursday—STI edged down 0.1%

February 13, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Asia

Forget traditional leave—this Japanese company offers time off for hangovers and gossip

February 18, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
SG Economy

Singapore stocks saw little movement at Tuesday’s open

February 18, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Singapore News

CEO and co-founder of KIP Protocol denies involvement in $LIBRA token alleged rug pull amid fraud charges against Argentina’s President

February 18, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

‘Respect me!’ — IT boss slams desk, points his finger in SG worker’s face, threatens and humiliates him during meeting

February 18, 2025 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.