SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday (Feb 17) morning, following mixed results in the US and Europe on Friday. The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.3% or 12.16 points to 3,889.66 at 9:01 am, The Business Times reported.

In the broader market, 72 stocks gained while 38 declined, with 35.6 million securities valued at S$33.4 million traded.

Thai Beverage led in trading volume, rising 2% or S$0.01 to S$0.51 after 7.3 million shares were traded. Other active stocks included Genting Singapore, which gained 1.3% or S$0.01 to S$0.77. Property developer OKH Global remained unchanged at S$0.031.

Local banking stocks saw gains at the open. DBS gained 0.3% or S$0.13 to S$44.97. UOB rose 0.6% or S$0.21 to S$38.27. OCBC edged up 0.1% or S$0.01 to S$17.41.

On Friday, Wall Street stocks ended mixed after weak US retail sales data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 44,546.08, while the S&P 500 was almost flat at 6,114.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index bucked the trend with a 0.4% gain to 20,026.77.

In Europe, markets closed lower after four straight sessions of gains. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.2% to 552.41. /TISG

