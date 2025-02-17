SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday—STI gained 0.3%

ByMary Alavanza

February 17, 2025
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited, located in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday (Feb 17) morning, following mixed results in the US and Europe on Friday. The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.3% or 12.16 points to 3,889.66 at 9:01 am, The Business Times reported.

In the broader market, 72 stocks gained while 38 declined, with 35.6 million securities valued at S$33.4 million traded.

Thai Beverage led in trading volume, rising 2% or S$0.01 to S$0.51 after 7.3 million shares were traded. Other active stocks included Genting Singapore, which gained 1.3% or S$0.01 to S$0.77. Property developer OKH Global remained unchanged at S$0.031.

Local banking stocks saw gains at the open. DBS gained 0.3% or S$0.13 to S$44.97. UOB rose 0.6% or S$0.21 to S$38.27. OCBC edged up 0.1% or S$0.01 to S$17.41.

On Friday, Wall Street stocks ended mixed after weak US retail sales data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 44,546.08, while the S&P 500 was almost flat at 6,114.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index bucked the trend with a 0.4% gain to 20,026.77.

In Europe, markets closed lower after four straight sessions of gains. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.2% to 552.41. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Friday—STI dropped 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Friday—STI dropped 0.2%

February 14, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks dipped as trading began on Thursday—STI edged down 0.1%

February 13, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday — STI increased by 0.5%

February 12, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Singapore News

S$407 million boost for HDB flats, major upgrades to enhance living conditions for thousands

February 17, 2025 Gemma Iso
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Monday—STI gained 0.3%

February 17, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

SME worker suffers burnout and exhaustion after being ‘overloaded with tasks’ even while she’s on ‘sick leave, holiday, and weekends’

February 17, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Escaping the debt trap: One Malaysian’s journey to financial freedom

February 17, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.