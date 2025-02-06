SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Thursday (Feb 6), tracking gains in global markets. The Straits Times Index (STI) increased 0.4% or 16.69 points to 3,832.06 at 9:01 am, according to The Business Times.

In the broader market, 78 stocks gained while 30 declined, with 30.9 million securities valued at S$79 million traded.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust led in trading volume, rising 0.9% or S$0.01 to S$1.19, with 2.3 million units exchanged. Genting Singapore shares also increased 0.7% or S$0.005 to S$0.75, while Mapletree Industrial Trust gained 0.5% or S$0.01 to S$2.11.

Banking stocks were also up at the open. DBS rose 0.5% or S$0.21 to S$44.53, OCBC climbed 0.8% or S$0.14 to S$17.31, and UOB edged 0.2% higher or S$0.06 to S$37.26.

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Wednesday as optimism about artificial intelligence (AI) grew and concerns over US President Donald Trump’s tariffs eased. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7% to 44,873.28, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to close at 6,061.48. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2% to 19,692.33.

European markets also saw gains, supported by strong earnings from healthcare companies, which helped offset losses in car stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.5% to 538.56 points. /TISG

