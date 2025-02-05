SG Economy

Singapore stocks open higher on Wednesday — STI up 0.2%

ByMary Alavanza

February 5, 2025
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited, located in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks opened higher on Wednesday, following gains in global markets. The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.2% or 6.68 points to 3,829.69 at 9:01 am, The Business Times reported.

In the broader market, 70 stocks gained while 30 declined, with 24.9 million securities valued at S$59 million traded.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust increased trading volume by 0.5% or S$0.01 to S$1.94, with 2.8 million units exchanged. Keppel DC Reit advanced 2.8% or S$0.06 to S$2.20, while Wilmar International climbed 1.3% or S$0.04 to S$3.22.

Banking stocks showed mixed performance at the open. DBS edged up 0.1% or S$0.04 to S$44.46. UOB slipped 0.03% or S$0.01 to S$37.26, while OCBC declined 0.1% or S$0.01 to S$17.25.

Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday after President Trump decided to delay tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 44,556.04. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% to 6,037.88, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4% to 19,654.02.

European markets also closed higher as investors focused on company earnings while monitoring possible US tariffs. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.2% to 536.04 points. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

