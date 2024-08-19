SINGAPORE: In a recent global ranking by Yale University, Singapore emerged as the world leader in providing safe and clean drinking water, outshining 179 other countries.

The prestigious 2024 Environmental Performance Index (EPI) lauds Singapore for its exceptional sanitation and water standards, highlighting the city-state’s commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of its residents.

Singapore’s water quality is unmatched

The report underscores Singapore’s universal access to safe sanitation and its innovative approach to wastewater treatment and reuse.

The Singaporean government’s integration of wastewater reuse into its socioeconomic development and water security strategies has set a global benchmark.

With a near-perfect score of 99.9, Singapore’s water quality is unmatched, surpassing other high-scoring countries such as Italy, the UK, Switzerland, and Germany.

The EPI’s scoring system, which measures the loss of one year of full health due to unsafe water and sanitation, places Singapore at the forefront of global health and environmental performance.

What is “clean drinking water”?

The report defines clean drinking water as accessible, available, and high-quality, essential for daily health and household needs. Singapore’s advanced water treatment and monitoring systems, pioneered by its national water agency PUB, ensure tap water is free from contaminants.

Despite the high quality of tap water, many Singaporeans still boil it before consumption, further ensuring its safety.

While Singapore shines in water quality and sanitation, the EPI report also reveals areas for improvement. Ranking 44th overall, Singapore scored lower in marine habitat conservation, climate change mitigation, and ecosystem vitality.

These findings underscore the need for continued efforts to address environmental challenges comprehensively.

The EPI, published biennially, draws on extensive data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, offering a detailed snapshot of global environmental health.

Singapore’s top ranking in safe and clean drinking water is evidence of its dedication to public health and environmental stewardship, setting a standard for other nations to follow.