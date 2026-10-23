Singapore’s NTU ranks No. 1 in AI globally; NUS leads in engineering

Nick Karean | October 23, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Singapore’s NTU and NUS excel in AI and Engineering

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Nanyang Technological University (NTU) retained first place globally in artificial intelligence in the latest ShanghaiRanking subject rankings.

National University of Singapore (NUS) ranked third in data science and artificial intelligence under QS, while NTU placed fourth in the same subject.

In the U.S. News rankings for 2026–2027, NTU ranked first in electrical and electronic engineering, while NUS topped optics. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore’s universities are competing with leading institutions worldwide, with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) taking first place globally in artificial intelligence (AI) under ShanghaiRanking. The National University of Singapore (NUS) also scored strong results, particularly across engineering subjects.

NTU retained its global AI crown for a second consecutive year. The results also show both universities performing well across several ranking systems, although their positions vary depending on the subject and ranking. NTU holds the top spot in artificial intelligence ShanghaiRanking placed NTU first globally in AI, ahead of universities from China and North America. NTU also rose from sixth to second in automation and control. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The QS World University Rankings placed NUS third in data science and AI, ahead of NTU in fourth place. Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranked above NUS in that category. U.S. News offered another perspective. Its AI rankings placed NTU second and NUS fifth, showing that neither university leads every ranking.

These differences in ranking demonstrate that each ranking system assesses universities using its own measures. A single league table cannot tell students everything about a course, its teaching quality or the experience they might receive. NUS and NTU deliver strong engineering results The universities also performed well in engineering, a field closely linked to Singapore’s manufacturing and technology sectors. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In the QS subject rankings, NUS placed second in civil and structural engineering, materials science and chemical engineering. It ranked third in electrical and electronic engineering, as well as mechanical, aeronautical, and manufacturing engineering.

The U.S. News 2026–2027 results showed NTU leading electrical and electronic engineering globally, with NUS ranked eighth. NTU placed second in engineering overall, while NUS ranked eighth. NUS also took first place in optics, while NTU ranked third in condensed matter physics and fourth in computer science and physical chemistry.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now