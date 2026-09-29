Education | 3 m read

Writing as a hobby: What it does for your brain and your ability to handle stress

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 29, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Just about everything around us messes with our emotional and mental state—the phone we grab the second we wake up, the social media feeds that keep destroying our peace and self-esteem, the commute that makes going to work feel unbearable, not to mention toxic workplaces or colleagues. Sooner or later, it all gets too much. Something inside us breaks, and we burn out. There are plenty of ways to let off steam, sure. But researchers say one of the most effective hobbies is writing. Emily Ronay Johnston from The Conversation says writing can help shift your mental state from feeling overwhelmed and defeated to feeling more grounded and clear-headed. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

According to her, putting difficult thoughts into words may help you make sense of what you are feeling rather than letting everything swirl around in your head. Research published by Cambridge University Press also revealed that even writing for just 20 minutes a day may improve people’s mental health by encouraging them to focus on the present moment and acknowledge their feelings. Moreover, there are brain imaging studies that discovered that putting your emotions down on paper can help the brain. The activity reportedly calms the amygdala, a cluster of neurons involved in detecting threats and processing fear and stress responses. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. At the same time, writing engages the prefrontal cortex, which plays a role in higher-level thinking such as planning, goal-setting, and problem-solving.

Other benefits Scientists say writing may offer a host of other benefits beyond helping us process difficult emotions. Research suggests that it can promote a calmer physiological state by helping regulate breathing, blood pressure and heart rate, which may also make it easier to think clearly. Other research has found that journaling may reduce the number of sick days people take and lessen the experience of pain, as well as symptoms associated with inflammatory conditions such as asthma and rheumatoid arthritis. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Journaling has also been linked to a stronger immune response and a greater ability to cope with illness. Why writing by hand matters If you want to manage your emotions and stress through journaling, researchers recommend putting pen to paper rather than typing on your phone or laptop. The process takes more mental and physical effort, which may slow your thoughts down and give you more time to process and reflect on what you are feeling.

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