Singapore residents report gas/chemical smell across SG central region; NEA says air quality is within usual range, but will monitor and investigate the source of the smell

SINGAPORE: A strange gas-like smell drifting across parts of central Singapore raised concerns among residents, but air quality checks have so far found nothing out of the ordinary.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said air quality in the affected areas has stayed within the usual range, even as it continues to investigate the source of the smell.

Residents first noticed the smell on Thursday night. Reports soon spread across social media, with people in several neighbourhoods saying they detected a chemical or sulphur-like odour that lingered into Friday.

Air quality readings stayed within normal levels

NEA said it began receiving public feedback from about 11 p.m. on Thursday. Reports came from areas including Tanjong Rhu, Kallang and Novena.

The agency said officers carried out on-site air quality checks and monitored the nearest air monitoring stations. Those readings have stayed within the usual range.

Investigations are still underway to identify the source of the smell. NEA said it will continue monitoring conditions and provide updates if anything becomes a matter of public concern.

Residents shared similar odour experiences online

People also turned to Reddit and other social media platforms to compare their experiences.

Users from Balestier, Jalan Besar and Lavender described a smell similar to gas or sulphur. Several said they first noticed it at about 9 p.m on Thursday, while others said it was still present more than 18 hours later.

Although descriptions differed slightly, many posts pointed to the same type of unusual odour across several parts of central Singapore.

Public reports can help investigations

NEA encouraged members of the public to report unusual smells via the myENV or OneService app.

Reports from different locations can help officers better understand where an odour is spreading and narrow down its possible source.

When something unusual happens, timely public reports are crucial. They help agencies respond faster, assess risks, and keep residents informed while investigations continue.