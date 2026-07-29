Singapore preschool teacher gets 5 months’ jail for slapping and ill-treating 3-year-old boy

SINGAPORE: A former preschool teacher has been sentenced to five months’ jail after slapping a three-year-old boy hard enough for his head to strike a cupboard inside a classroom.

The 31-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to one count of ill-treating a child in her care under the Children and Young Persons Act. The court also issued gag orders protecting the child’s identity, the preschool and the location of the incident.

The court heard the assault happened inside a preschool, where children are expected to be safe and protected, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (July 27).

A crying child became the target of violence

The incident took place at about 10:30 a.m. on September 12, 2025.

The three-year-old boy, a pre-nursery pupil, was crying as he sat outside his classroom. After another teacher alerted the accused, she walked over, lifted him by his wrists and carried him into the classroom.

She then threw him onto the floor. The boy reacted by hitting her thigh while crying. Court documents showed she responded by slapping his arm. The commotion caught the attention of nearby teachers.

The accused teacher then shut the classroom door, scolded the child and slapped him twice across the face. The force caused his head to hit a cupboard beside him.

The school principal stepped in immediately

The school principal approached them after hearing the commotion and witnessed the two slaps. She stepped in at once, removed the boy from the classroom and informed his mother about what had happened.

When his mother first asked him about the incident, the child denied that anything was wrong at first. He later said the teacher had told him not to tell his parents. His mother then filed a police report.

CCTV contradicted the teacher’s account

Police later questioned the former teacher. Even after investigators showed her closed-circuit television footage, she denied slapping the child. She claimed she had only nudged the side of his head.

The prosecution sought at least eight months’ jail, telling the court that teachers are trusted to care for children who are among the most vulnerable members of society.

He also pointed out that the child stayed where he was despite being hit several times, crying and screaming throughout the incident.

The prosecution noted that the former teacher had paid S$15,000 in compensation to the boy’s family.

The law treats child abuse in care seriously

The offence of ill-treating a child under one’s care carries a maximum sentence of eight years’ jail, a fine of up to S$8,000, or both.

Although the prosecution asked for a longer sentence, the court imposed a five-month jail term.

Children depend on adults to keep them safe, especially in schools and childcare centres. When that trust is broken, swift action by school staff, parents and the justice system helps protect children and reinforces the standards expected of those caring for them.