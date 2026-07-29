Heavy vehicle speeding: Eight drivers charged as Singapore widens mandatory speed limiter scheme

SINGAPORE: Eight motorists driving heavy vehicles without speed limiters were charged in court on July 28, 2026, for speeding offences committed between December 2025 and May 2026, the Traffic Police announced. Vehicles including buses, cement mixers, and trucks found exceeding their imposed speed limits by significant margins on expressways across Singapore were among those caught.

The eight men, aged between 30 and 55, face charges under Section 63(4) of the Road Traffic Act 1961 for speeding. One of the eight, a 54-year-old bus driver, committed the offence on three separate occasions within the span of two weeks, travelling along the same Seletar Expressway route at 74–75km/h on April 6, 8, and 18, 2026, against an imposed limit of 60km/h.

Other cases included two cement mixer drivers caught on the same day on Marina Coastal Expressway at 56km/h and 58km/h respectively, against an imposed limit of 40km/h, nearly 50% over the limit, and a cement mixer driver on the Pan Island Expressway travelling at 64km/h against a 40km/h limit.

The penalties involved

The offence of speeding under the Road Traffic Act carries a fine of up to S$1,000, imprisonment of up to three months, or both. Second or subsequent convictions carry up to S$2,000 in fines, up to six months’ imprisonment, or both. Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Heavy vehicles found exceeding their regulated speed limits are also required to undergo inspection to verify that their speed limiters are functioning correctly. Failure to produce the vehicle for inspection is itself an offence, carrying a fine of up to S$1,000 or up to three months’ imprisonment.

Expanding speed limiter requirements

The eight cases arise against Singapore’s progressive expansion of mandatory speed limiter requirements to cover more heavy vehicles.

Heavy vehicles with a maximum laden weight (MLW) exceeding 12,000 kg are required by law to be fitted with working speed limiters. The new requirements extend this to lorries with an MLW between 3,501 kg and 12,000 kg, with statutory deadlines phased in by vehicle age and weight.

For older lorries registered before January 1, 2018, the requirement for vehicles in the 5,001 kg to 12,000 kg MLW range took effect on January 1, 2026. Lorries in the 3,501 kg to 5,000 kg MLW range must comply from July 1, 2026.

For newer lorries registered on or after January 1, 2018, the 5,001 kg to 12,000 kg MLW requirement applies from January 1, 2027, and the 3,501 kg to 5,000 kg range from July 1, 2027.

Speed limiters cap lorries at 60km/h. Companies and lorry owners who have not yet arranged installation are urged to do so immediately through authorised agents listed on the Singapore Police Force website, as non-compliant lorries will be prohibited from road use and will not be eligible for road tax renewal.

A reminder for other road users

Traffic Police also used the announcement to appeal to other drivers for patience and courtesy when sharing the road with speed-limited lorries, which may travel more slowly than surrounding traffic.

“Speed-limited lorries are contributing to overall road safety, and with everyone’s understanding and cooperation in sharing the roads responsibly, we can create a more gracious and safer driving environment for all,” the Police said.

Speeding remains one of the leading causes of traffic accidents in Singapore. For heavy vehicles in particular, the consequences of exceeding speed limits can be catastrophic for other road users.

Read also: SPF: Nine arrested for creating shell companies to launder GemBet illegal gambling proceeds