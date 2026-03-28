// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, March 28, 2026
30.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Jobs
2 min.Read

Singapore offers Malaysians a future – but locals say the price is rising

Sharifah Azzahra
By Sharifah Azzahra

Is it really worth it?

That is the question many Malaysians ask before making the move to Singapore. The attraction is obvious, higher salaries, stronger purchasing power, and the chance to build a better future. It is often debated in online discussions, especially for singles without any commitments, with one Reddit user saying: “To all single people in Malaysia, if you have the chance to work in Singapore, please go for it.”

But for those who take that step, it is rarely straightforward.

Between getting accustomed to a fast-paced work culture and managing being away from home, the whole experience becomes a balancing act between ambition and sacrifice. Online discussions frequently highlight the downsides such as long working hours, high living costs, and the emotional strain of being away from family. What looks like a simple decision often comes with emotional and mental trade-offs that are harder to quantify.

And for Singaporeans, the pressure is no less intense. Competition in the job market continues to tighten, with even the smallest roles being squeezed, as employers increasingly turn to cheaper labour. Online sentiment reflects growing frustration over foreign workers. Some users argue that they are taking opportunities from locals, with one writing.

See also  VinaCapital Ventures invests in Vietnam-based UrBox and Wee Digital

“They basically just destroy the job market here and don’t contribute anything to SG society.” Others supported this view, noting the intense competition in an increasingly globalised labour market.

Influx of foreign workers and brain drain is a normal economic situation, but too much of it can impact local employment opportunities. Because Singapore and Malaysia are separated by just land bridge, and with Singapore gaining independent from Malaysia in 1965, the sense of competition feels even more intense.

While some Singaporeans feel that foreign workers are taking opportunities away, recent reports suggest another perspective, these workers are often filling roles that are hard to staff with local talent alone. According to reports, Singapore’s foreign workforce has risen to about 1.91 million, particularly in sectors like construction, marine shipyards and domestic work. Despite this, the frustrations many locals feel about job competition remain real.

It also explains why employers continue to hire foreign workers: in a small, land-scarce economy with demographic challenges such as an ageing population and low birth rates, there aren’t always enough local workers willing or available to fill every role. In other words, while cheaper labour is a factor, the presence of foreign workers also reflects broader structural needs in Singapore’s economy. They help keep essential services and projects running, supporting overall economic activity — something that benefits both businesses and residents in the long term.

See also  87% of videogame developers use AI agents following record layoffs, Google study finds

Across the Causeway, both sides are chasing stability.

The uncomfortable truth is that Singapore needs foreign workers, and many foreign workers need Singapore. The real question is whether the system can continue to balance growth, fairness, and social cohesion before resentment hardens into something much harder to fix.

Singapore dollar nears five-year low against ringgit yet Singaporeans still flock to Johor Bahru for Hari Raya shopping

Singaporean family moves to JB for 3x more space while saving 80% on rent

Woman goes through JB checkpoint doing makeup in bathrobe & slippers – Singapore News

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Law

2 Singaporeans, 1 foreigner charged for harbouring overstayers in Singapore

On 26 March 2026, ICA brought charges against three individuals for harbouring immigration offenders. In the first case, a 26-year-old Singaporean man Phang Kang Rui (“Phang”) and a 32-...
Singapore News

PM Wong tries Wenchang chicken in Hainan; ‘Is it better than ours?’ ask Singaporeans

PM Wong is in China for a visit. Will cover what he did, but also the reactions to his post about the chicken dish in Hainan

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

2 Singaporeans, 1 foreigner charged for harbouring overstayers in Singapore

On 26 March 2026, ICA brought charges against three individuals for harbouring immigration offenders. In the first case, a 26-year-old Singaporean man Phang Kang Rui (“Phang”) and a 32-...

PM Wong tries Wenchang chicken in Hainan; ‘Is it better than ours?’ ask Singaporeans

PM Wong is in China for a visit. Will cover what he did, but also the reactions to his post about the chicken dish in Hainan

While the rest of Southeast Asia braces for fuel shocks, Singapore saw this coming

"Currently, the fuel market is liquid. Our stockpiles are not being eroded, and the supply lines remain open," said the Acting Transport Minister

PM Wong says Singapore has confidence in China’s future, will deepen ties with China

Boao Forum: PM Wong's presence reflects Singapore's relationship across major economies

Business

‘I feel afraid to go to work’: Employee says after being constantly singled out by manager

SINGAPORE: An employee shared on Reddit that she feels she has been unfairly singled out by her manager, who appears to treat her much more harshly than the rest of her colleagues.

‘I’m really tired’: Singaporean accountant steps back from job hunt an after years of pressure and burnout

SINGAPORE: After more than a decade of continuous work and two difficult career setbacks, a Singaporean accountant has decided to step away from the job market temporarily, expressing that he needs...

Woman asks for help in dealing with male colleagues who keep offering unsolicited advice

"Lately, I've been dealing with 2 extra misogynistic colleagues. They feel the need to jump into every conversation with their own experience, and many times the experience are just 'NS experience'...

‘Workload is insane and onboarding was a joke’: SG worker close to burnout after just one month

SINGAPORE: How long does it usually take for someone to burnout at work. Three years

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //