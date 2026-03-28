Singapore offers Malaysians a future – but locals say the price is rising

Is it really worth it?

That is the question many Malaysians ask before making the move to Singapore. The attraction is obvious, higher salaries, stronger purchasing power, and the chance to build a better future. It is often debated in online discussions, especially for singles without any commitments, with one Reddit user saying: “To all single people in Malaysia, if you have the chance to work in Singapore, please go for it.”

But for those who take that step, it is rarely straightforward.

Between getting accustomed to a fast-paced work culture and managing being away from home, the whole experience becomes a balancing act between ambition and sacrifice. Online discussions frequently highlight the downsides such as long working hours, high living costs, and the emotional strain of being away from family. What looks like a simple decision often comes with emotional and mental trade-offs that are harder to quantify.

And for Singaporeans, the pressure is no less intense. Competition in the job market continues to tighten, with even the smallest roles being squeezed, as employers increasingly turn to cheaper labour. Online sentiment reflects growing frustration over foreign workers. Some users argue that they are taking opportunities from locals, with one writing.

“They basically just destroy the job market here and don’t contribute anything to SG society.” Others supported this view, noting the intense competition in an increasingly globalised labour market.

Influx of foreign workers and brain drain is a normal economic situation, but too much of it can impact local employment opportunities. Because Singapore and Malaysia are separated by just land bridge, and with Singapore gaining independent from Malaysia in 1965, the sense of competition feels even more intense.

While some Singaporeans feel that foreign workers are taking opportunities away, recent reports suggest another perspective, these workers are often filling roles that are hard to staff with local talent alone. According to reports, Singapore’s foreign workforce has risen to about 1.91 million, particularly in sectors like construction, marine shipyards and domestic work. Despite this, the frustrations many locals feel about job competition remain real.

It also explains why employers continue to hire foreign workers: in a small, land-scarce economy with demographic challenges such as an ageing population and low birth rates, there aren’t always enough local workers willing or available to fill every role. In other words, while cheaper labour is a factor, the presence of foreign workers also reflects broader structural needs in Singapore’s economy. They help keep essential services and projects running, supporting overall economic activity — something that benefits both businesses and residents in the long term.

Across the Causeway, both sides are chasing stability.

The uncomfortable truth is that Singapore needs foreign workers, and many foreign workers need Singapore. The real question is whether the system can continue to balance growth, fairness, and social cohesion before resentment hardens into something much harder to fix.

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