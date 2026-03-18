Singapore dollar nears five-year low against ringgit yet Singaporeans still flock to Johor Bahru for Hari Raya shopping

SINGAPORE: The Singapore dollar is nearing a five-year low against the Malaysian ringgit, but it has not stopped Singaporeans from crossing the border to shop in Johor Bahru (JB) ahead of Hari Raya.

Whether it is stocking up on food and snacks or buying traditional clothing, many are still heading there, drawn by the wider variety and lower prices compared with what’s available in the little red dot.

Some shoppers told Channel News Asia that there’s just more to choose from when shopping in JB, especially when it comes to traditional or “kampung” cuisine, compared with the more fusion-heavy options in Singapore. Others pointed to the experience itself — the “kampung” vibes, and local treats like fried durian, which are not easily found back home.

Notably, 40% to 60% of shoppers in JB are Singaporeans. Stallholders said spending remains similar to last year, with shoppers spending between RM200 (S$64.91) and RM3,000 on Raya cookies.

Business owners are expecting sales and footfall to rise by 30%. The rise in sales is partly tied to the growing use of cashless cross-border payment methods.

One cookie seller said business has increased by up to 30%, as more shoppers opt to pay digitally instead of carrying cash. “Because of this, they get to spend more,” she added.

Compared with the same period last year, e-wallet providers also observed higher transaction volumes in the first three weeks of Ramadan, while PayNow-DuitNow transfers in February jumped about three times.

Still, in the little red dot, Singaporeans seem to be more supportive of local bazaars this year. Some operators said footfall is up 30% to 40% compared with last year, thanks to social media.

Those who chose to shop at home said they did so to avoid traffic when crossing the causeway, while others said they wanted to support local businesses. / TISG

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