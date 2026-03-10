SINGAPORE: A video of a woman walking through the customs checkpoint from Johor Bahru to Singapore has received a lot of attention online, because, astonishingly, she was dressed in a bathrobe and wore slippers and was putting on makeup as she walked through customs.

Perhaps this woman does this on a regular basis, as the people around her did not even look twice at what she was doing, unusual though it was.

The 17-second clip was posted on TikTok by Crystal Lim (@crystalbellys). It showed a young woman in a white bathrobe, white socks, and bedroom slippers, and a matching white towel around her head with a backpack on her back. Around her neck hung a black tray where her makeup was, and when Ms Lim shot the video, the woman was in the process of powdering her nose and forehead with a compact in front of her face.

The clip has been viewed almost 150,000 times since it was posted on March 7.

Commenters on the post have been highly amused at the woman’s antics, though one was even more amused with “the fact that the immigration officers just let her be.”

Others noted that at least the woman was considerate enough to walk on the leftmost side of the path as she was going slowly, and did not take up the right side, where she would have inconvenienced other people.

“It’s okay as long as she walks on the left lane,” a TikTok user wrote.

Another noted that she had the “self-awareness to keep to the side and not hog the walkway.”

One commenter was just completely astonished, writing, “In her bathrobe, wearing her home slippers while doing makeup on a portable table at customs?????”

However, another wrote, “I know a baddie when I see one.”

“Why am I impressed?” a commenter wondered.

Another said that they would do the same in order to make it on time for work.

“Time is money,” a TikTok user agreed. /TISG

