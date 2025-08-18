// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 18, 2025
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Shipping Containers
Photo: Depositphotos/interested(for illustration purposes only)
SG Economy
1 min.Read

Singapore NODX drop steeper than expected, falling 4.6% in July amid pharma slump

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Just after Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 13% year-on-year in June, it dropped steeper than expected in July, falling 4.6% compared with the same month last year. This is a steeper drop than the 1.8% contraction forecast in a Reuters poll.

According to data released by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Monday (Aug 18), electronics exports grew, while non-electronics shipments contracted, led by declines in pharmaceuticals (-18.9%), petrochemicals (-23.4%), and food preparations (-26.3%).

NODX to the United States (-42.7%), China (-12.2%), and Indonesia (-32.2%) dropped in July, while exports to the European Union (77.1%), Taiwan (62.9%), South Korea (34.5%), and Hong Kong (20.8%) increased.

Singapore raised its full-year growth forecast for 2025 last week to between 1.5% and 2.5%, up from an earlier estimate of 0.0% to 2.0%, after the economy performed better than expected in the first half of the year. The earlier cut had come following the announcement of US tariffs earlier this year, Reuters reported.

See also  Key Singapore exports tumble 20.7% in March in bigger-than-expected fall

Although Singapore has a free-trade agreement and runs a trade deficit with the US, the city-state is still subject to a 10% tariff.

Last month, RHB Group chief economist and head of market research Barnabas Gan spoke of growing concerns over Singapore’s export-oriented industries, especially in pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

Authorities also warned that growth may slow in the second half of the year, as export and production frontloading tapers off.

Last Tuesday (Aug 12), Enterprise Singapore kept its NODX forecast at 1% to 3% in 2025, stating it expected a “weaker profile” for the second half of the year following a stronger-than-expected H1 2025 NODX growth.

In his National Day Rally speech on Sunday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that he took little comfort at the 10% tariff already imposed on the city-state, as no one knows if or when the US might raise the baseline or set higher tariffs on specific industries like pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

See also  Singapore NODX drops 2.1% in January as electronic product exports rise while non-electronics decline

What we do know is that there will be more trade barriers in the world. That means small and open economies like us will feel the squeeze,” he added. /TISG

Read also: Regional and domestically exposed sectors replace US export-oriented stocks in RHB’s Top 20 Small Cap Jewels 2025

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

© The Independent Singapore