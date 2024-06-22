In the Hood

Singapore netizens advise against sharing salary details with in-laws

ByMary Alavanza

June 22, 2024
SINGAPORE: A recent online conversation among Singaporeans has brought up a sensitive issue: sharing salary details with in-laws. It all began with a question on social media posted by a Singaporean who asked whether married Singaporeans share their work and salary, bonus, commission, investment details with their in-laws.

The individual who posed the question shared that during a casual chat with his in-laws recently, the conversation unexpectedly turned to his income and how he manages his lifestyle. In response, he mentioned that he was doing fine and can comfortably handle his expenses without much worry.

Curious, he asked, “Do you tell your in-laws family about your financial details? Such as salary, commission, investment, savings, assets, or inheritance? Or do you prefer to provide them with a general income range instead?”

Many Singaporeans in the comments answered with a firm no, with one stating, “even if they keep insisting.” When it comes to discussing finances with in-laws, most were hesitant to reveal exact figures. 

Some said they prefer to keep their salary private as they worry it could cause misunderstandings or judgments. “Even if they ask a lot, I still keep quiet,” one commenter remarked.

Others said, “Even my parents don’t know how much exactly I earn.”

Some believe that talking about money can strain relationships. As one person put it, “Talking about money harms relationships.”

One pointed out that such conversations should only happen under specific circumstances, like borrowing money.

Although the majority were against sharing money details with family, a few others see benefits in being open.

“I occasionally give them a vague range to reassure them that I’m okay and can afford what I’m contributing to support their retirement,” one said.

Others said it depends on why the family asks and how close you are. “Of course, if you know their personality by now, it really depends on how comfortable you are,” another remarked.

Another noted that giving a specific amount doesn’t really matter. He advised, “If asked, just say you’re doing okay and stop. No need to elaborate further.” /TISG

