SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man recently shared a heartfelt story on social media about his girlfriend’s unexpected offer to help pay for her own engagement ring.

The story has attracted widespread praise and support online, with many viewing it as a “major green flag” in a relationship.

The Singaporean man, planning to propose to his girlfriend, explained that she has been very involved in the ring selection process.

She knows exactly what she wants, but her desired ring is significantly more expensive than he can afford alone. Given this, she offered to contribute towards the cost, which is nearly S$7,000 more than his budget.

He shared that she earns twice as much, so she thinks it’s okay for her to chip in, especially since it’s something that she insists she wants, not a need.

“Can’t help but to feel weird/bad about this and literally have never heard of anybody else doing this,” he said. He asked online, “What are your thoughts on this – accept the offer or just splurge?”

The online community responded positively, with many praising the girlfriend’s practical approach and the couple’s open communication.

One Singaporean online described the girlfriend as a “rare gem” and noted multiple “green flags” in her actions, including her willingness to support her partner.

Another noted, “You literally never heard of anybody else doing this because of your limited experience. It does happen.

She is definitely a keeper; she is right in the case where I presume she sees herself settling down permanently with you as well, thus don’t mind her chipping in. Also, she has better financial management than you.

What girls and spouses don’t like is guys having unnecessary ego or pride and taking more than they can handle. It also means she is not just in for the money. I mean, obviously, since she earns more than you.”

Many respondents encouraged the man to accept his girlfriend’s offer, emphasising that her willingness to contribute shows her commitment to their future together.

One commenter noted, “You found a keeper. Congrats. Take the offer. She’s marrying you for who you are, not your money.” Others echoed this sentiment with one man noting, “Wife her now. She’s a rare gem man.”

Another advised the man to focus on making his girlfriend happy and to fully commit to their relationship, suggesting that he could repay her in other ways, such as spoiling her with gifts or experiences once his financial situation improves.

“When you finally start earning more, indulge her with interest then,” the commenter wrote. “Accepting that your spouse earns more than you is the basis for a thriving relationship,” he added. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos