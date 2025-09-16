// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
30.5 C
Singapore
Singapore buildings
Photo: Freepik/freestockcenter
Property
1 min.Read

Singapore named top global destination for cross-border land investment: Colliers

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore was named the world’s top destination for cross-border land and development site investment on a 12-month rolling basis, Singapore Business Review reported, citing Colliers.

The property consultancy said Asia-Pacific (APAC) continues to “dominate” the land-led market, while the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom were the only non-APAC countries to make the list amid softer land sales tied to slower construction pipelines.

APAC deal activity was about 5% higher than in 2024 through the first half of 2025. Offices reclaimed the top position on a rolling 24-month basis, ahead of industrial and other sectors.

Colliers said Singapore’s 2025 real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast was lowered by 0.8 percentage points from December 2024 estimates, even as inflation eased and interest rate cuts were expected later in the year. At the same time, the city-state stayed among the world’s top five sources of cross-border investment over the same period.

See also  Job scams in Singapore: 10 warning signs to look out for

Globally, fundraising recovered with US$111 billion (S$141.80 billion) raised in the first half of 2025, with data centres drawing more capital than industrial assets.

Meanwhile, yield/cap-rate spreads in APAC stayed robust, supported by expected rate cuts in most major markets, though possible hikes in Japan could offset that support. /TISG

Read also: Singapore gets ranked 2nd globally for cross-border land investments of nearly S$2B in 2024

Singapore Politics

