Singapore gets ranked 2nd globally for cross-border land investments of nearly S$2B in 2024

ByMary Alavanza

March 15, 2025
SINGAPORE: Singapore gets ranked second globally for cross-border investment in land and development sites, attracting nearly S$2 billion in 2024, according to Colliers. Despite a 5.7% decline in capital outflows in the second half of 2024, it remained the world’s fourth-largest source of outbound capital, Singapore Business Review reported.

The Asia Pacific region remained a key destination for global investment, reaching 72% of its five-year average volume in 2024.

Total investment across six major real estate sectors in APAC hit S$244.5 billion in the past 24 months. Offices saw the highest share at S$76.18 billion, followed by industrial properties at S$73.5 billion and retail at S$49.4 billion.

Among the seven APAC locations in the world’s top 10 for land and development investments, Singapore was listed alongside China, Australia, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Japan.

Colliers Singapore Managing Director Bastiaan van Beijsterveldt said, “Singapore’s strategic positioning and robust investment appeal have solidified its status as a global capital hub,” adding that in 2025, it remains a key hub for investors seeking growth and stability in APAC. /TISG

