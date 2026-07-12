Singapore mum says finding a good helper is harder than ever after five ‘disappointing’ hires

SINGAPORE: Finding a good domestic helper seems easier said than done these days, at least according to one Singaporean parent, who said all five helpers she has hired over the years ended up leaving her “disappointed.”

In a post in the SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER Facebook group on Tuesday (July 7), the employer explained that her first helper asked to leave after some time due to “medical reasons,” while her second helper spent so much time on her phone that “the plates piled up.”

The second helper also allegedly kept dozing while carrying her baby.

Her third helper said she needed to return to her home country but assured the employer she would come back. Trusting her, the employer even gave her an advance to cover her expenses back home.

However, the helper never returned and allegedly ghosted her instead.

The fourth helper, the employer said, ran into problems with loan sharks. She claimed she paid off the helper’s debt before eventually sending her home.

As for the fifth helper, the employer alleged that she secretly invited men into the house while she was supposed to be looking after the children. She also described the helper as “dishonest.”

Reflecting on her experiences, the employer said she found the contrast especially upsetting because she herself had grown up with a helper who became like family.

“I grew up with a very good helper, who took care of me from birth to 6 years old, and we still keep in contact. But now, when I’m a parent, my experiences have been disappointing.”

She added that she believes she has always treated her helpers well.

“I personally treat my helpers well, eat first, eat anything, give a raise, extra allowance during festivals, communicate nicely, celebrate their birthdays.”

“I know there are great helpers out there. No offence to anyone. ”

She then asked, “Any tips on how to find? Is it better to get a transfer helper (filter by reason for being transferred) so you can see the person yourself? But then again, my fourth and fifth helpers were OK initially, but after renewing the contract, then there was a problem.”

“Look for helpers with a background that suits your household needs”

Netizens quickly chimed in with tips for the post author on how to find a good helper.

One suggested interviewing helpers in person to gauge their personalities, as well as doing a background check by asking their previous employers about their work ethic.

They added, “This worked well for us (and we could afford to pay for experience with a proven track record). Like you, we were after someone who would stay with us for years and be another supportive, caring adult for our children.”

Others also said it was important to hire helpers who had “completed contracts.”

“Those who keep changing employers after one year are the red flags – they will ask for an increment at every new employer,” one wrote.

“Also, look out for profiles in MOM site that say ‘not available’ in the area that says reason for leaving employment. This usually means theft, loan shark, police case, absconded, pregnant, or disease.”

Another advised, “Perhaps look for helpers with a background that suits your household needs? For example, I tend to look for married or divorced helpers with kids to feed, as I understand they are more committed to working honestly here in SG.”

“Of course, this is not conclusive, just my own opinion. Some singles are good too, so exercise your own judgement.”

In other news, a finance professional earning S$4,000 to S$5,000 a month says they’re caught in a no-win situation at work, claiming their boss keeps piling on extra projects but still refuses to promote them.

In a post on the r/SingaporeR subreddit, the worker said their boss frequently asks them to handle additional projects, including tasks that would normally be the boss’s responsibility, insisting it’s necessary if they want to climb the corporate ladder.

Read more: Finance professional earning S$4-5k/month says boss keeps dumping projects on them but still won’t promote them